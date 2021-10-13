Lady Gaga sports boa made of $100 bills in Vegas return

Lady Gaga sported a boa made of $100 bills as she landed in Vegas. Whether they were real is not certain.

Lady Gaga performs during her "Jazz + Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

This was a runway walk on an actual runway.

Lady Gaga landed in Las Vegas on her private flight Tuesday night, showing off a custom boa made entirely of $100 bills. She posted a photo on her Instagram page, sashaying up the aisle while commenting, “Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga.” That boutique sits next to the entrance of Park Theater, where Gaga resumes her residency Thursday night.

It is not certain by the image if the bills are authentic U.S. currency (the white borders seem too thick to be real). According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Gaga was reportedly further outfitted with a Magda Butrym polka-dot dress valued at $1,300, Valentino shades costing $449, and a pink Hermès Kelly bag worth $22,550.

Among those commenting on the post was Gaga’s bandleader Brian Newman, who posted, “Yes to all of this.”

