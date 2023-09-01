Lady Gaga’s Vegas tribute to Bennett: ‘He’ll never be gone’

Lady Gaga honored Tony Bennett in her first “Jazz + Piano” show since Bennett’s death July 21.

Burlesque dancer Angie Pontani performs in Brian Newman’s "After Dark" show at NoMad Library during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Comedian Murray Hill, left, performs in Brian Newman’s "After Dark" show at NoMad Library during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Newman performs in his "After Dark" show at NoMad Library during the early hours of Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Everything lives on in Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” show. Music created generations ago is refashioned and refreshed for today. The legendary friends are still present, in spirit if not in fact.

Tony Bennett is such a figure. Gaga made referred to her friend and legendary entertainer, who died in July during her return of “J+P” Thursday at Dolby Live.

Donned in shining tux and top had, the headliner called out to Bennett’s widow, Susan, in the crowd.

.@ladygaga w/ “Fly Me To The Moon” dedicated to Tony Bennett’s wife, Susan, in the crowd. Great a cappella stretch, no mic, to close … @reviewjournal #Vegas pic.twitter.com/acZqNbirG4 — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) September 1, 2023

“Susan, everybody in this audience loves you so much … The truth is I didn’t know what to say about Tony, because this whole show was for Tony,” Gaga said to the packed crowd, now standing. “Everything. The opening number, the middle number, all the diamonds. All the musical instruments, all the conducting, all the improvisation, was in his memory.”

The 37-year-old superstar paused, and continued, “If I know Tony well, he would be real mad at me for being sad. So I couldn’t come out here and be sad. But I sung this song while Tony was still alive, and I’m going to sing it now, even though he’s not, because he’ll never be gone.”

Gaga leaned on the piano, played by the virtuoso Alex Smith, and embarked on a measured, heartfelt version of “Fly Me To The Moon.” She pulled the mic away and sang the final verse with only Smith’s solemn notes playing behind her.

The song was especially meaningful for those who had experienced one of Bennett’s pop-up performances with Gaga at Park MGM, the final show in June 2019. The two first appeared together in Las Vegas at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve Weekend 2014 album and subsequent world tour, and “The Lady is a Tramp.”

Trumpet great Brian Newman, Gaga’s close friend and collaborator since the late-2000s, was bandleader that night. Newman was back at Park MGM on Thursday, too, with conductor Michael Bearden and an orchestra again peppered with members of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns (still crushing it Monday nights at The Copa at Bootlegger Bistro).

Newman continued the “J+P” party into his “After Dark” show at NoMad Library. This show could be called “Before Sunrise,” as some nights we barely beat dusk.

Newman’s longtime band mates Smith, Daniel Foose on bass, Steve Kortyka on sax and Nolan Byrd on drums played two sets through about 2:30 a.m. Newman’s wife and burlesque star Angie Pontani (aka “The Italian Stallionette”), throwback comic and emcee Murray Hill, Vegas vocalist Skye Dee Miles and guitar master Tim Stewart also joined the 2½-hour gig. More Vegas performers, and possibly Gaga herself, are expected in “After Dark,” which follows every “J+P” show.

New to Newman’s set is a cover of The Killers’ signature song, “Mr. Brightside.” He also performed his own tribute to Bennett, “It’s The Good Life.” Because this was past 1 a.m., the Library crowd was a little rowdy. As he started the tune, Newman shouted at the bar, “Be quiet over there!”

But Newman is meant to be a showman, not a librarian. He called out the lyrics, “Oh, the good life, full of fun, seems to be the ideal/the good life lets you hide, all the sadness you feel …” You felt a legend was in the room, nodding, saying, “Sing it, Kid.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.