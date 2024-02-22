Las Vegas balancing brothers heading to ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’

The Rialcris balancing act from “Rouge” is being featured next week on “Live With Kelly and Mark” from Fontainebleau.

Kelly Ripa, left, and Mark Consuelos arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The "Rouge" acrobatic act Rialcris, consisting of brothers Ricardo, Alejandro and Cristian Prieto Mora, is to be featured on "Live With Kelly and Mark" on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. ("Rouge")

The "Rouge" acrobatic act Rialcris, consisting of brothers Ricardo, Alejandro and Cristian Prieto Mora, is to be featured on "Live With Kelly and Mark" on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. ("Rouge")

“Rouge” might have been called “Really?” when it opened at The Strat Showroom in April 2022.

This would be the response to the claim, “This show will fill the void left by the closing of ‘Zumanity!’”

Really?

But the plucky, funny, sexy adult revue — with its brazen subtitle “The Sexiest Show in Vegas” — has drawn solid business at The Strat Showroom. Next week, the “Rouge” Rialcris acrobatic act is being featured on the ratings machine “Live With Kelly and Mark,” when the show visits Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos take over the venue for shows airing Tuesday through March 1. Rialcris is scheduled for Tuesday’s taping. The trio joins “Abbot Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph in the week’s first show from the Strip.

This is the show’s first visit to Fontainebleau, and BleauLive Theater’s first foray hosting a televised broadcast. “Rouge” is the only Vegas production represented.

The show airs at 9 a.m. weekday mornings on KLAS Channel 8. Call times for the audiences are 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday (for information about how to attend a taping, go livewithkellyandmark.com/live/vegas).

Rialcris is the brother act of Ricardo, Alejandro and Cristian Prieto Mora. The triumvirate hails from Bogota, Colombia, and have lived in Mexico for more than two decades. Their parents divorced when they were young, and they literally ran off to join the circus.

The brothers developed an aerial, hand-balancing act that carried them into the finals of “America’s Got Talent” in 2021.

The team joined “Wow” at the Rio in October 2017, moving to “Rouge” when that show launched.

Scheduled for the “Live With Kelly and Mark” Las Vegas series are such star guests as Luxor headliner Carrot Top, “AGT” judge Howie Mandel, classic rockers REO Speedwagon, veteran stand-up comic Jim Gaffigan, headlining DJ Steve Aoki, pop legend and “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie, and frequent Strip performer DJ Pauly D.

“Live” is the top-rated entertainment talk show in the country. Its Dec. 15, holiday telecast drew 2.48 million total viewers, an increase from the prior year’s viewership of 2.46 million. That was the special’s most-watched episode since 2021, according to Nielsen figures.

The next week, Dec. 18-24, “Live” averaged 2.53 million total viewers and a household rating of 1.69, marking a seven-week high since Oct. 30.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.