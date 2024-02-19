Las Vegas comedian headlines first post-attack shows in Israel

Comics Avi Liberman, Butch Bradley, Peter Berman and Brian Kiley are shown during the Comedy for Koby tour at Eshkol Hapayis Ramla community center in Beit Shemesh, Israel, on Jan. 18, 2024. The series was a benefit for the Koby Mandell Foundation, which organized the tour for Israeli audiences to support families who have suffered loss at the hands of terrorists. (Butch Bradley)

A photo of the Nova festival site near outside the Southern Israeli kibbutz of Re’im, with a portrait of the 364 civilians who were killed in the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2024. (Butch Bradley)

A photo of the Nova festival site near outside the Southern Israeli kibbutz of Re’im, where 364 civilians were killed in the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2024. (Butch Bradley)

A photo of the Nova festival site near outside the Southern Israeli kibbutz of Re’im, where 364 civilians were killed in the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2024. (Butch Bradley)

A photo of the Nova festival site near outside the Southern Israeli kibbutz of Re’im, where 364 civilians were killed in the Hamas terror attacks on Oct. 7, 2024. (Butch Bradley)

A promotional poster for Comedy for Koby tour of Israel. The series was a benefit for the Koby Mandell Foundation, which organized the tour for Israeli audiences to support families who have suffered loss at the hands of terrorists. (Butch Bradley)

Vegas comic Butch Bradley is shown performing at Gerard Behar Theater in Jerusalem on Jan. 22, 2024. Bradley was a headliner on the Comedy for Koby tour, a benefit for the Koby Mandell Foundation, which established series for Israeli audiences to support families who have suffered loss at the hands of terrorists. The foundation was founded by Rabbi Seth and Sherri Mandell in 2001, after their 13- year-old-son, Koby Mandell, and his friend Yosef Ishran were brutally murdered by terrorists near their home in Israel. (Butch Bradley)

Comics Butch Bradley, left, and Peter Berman are shown with local hero, known as "Noam," a fighter in the Israel-Hamas war, during the Comedy for Koby tour. The series was a benefit for the Koby Mandell Foundation, which organized the tour for Israeli audiences to support families who have suffered loss at the hands of terrorists. (Butch Bradley)

A look at La Shuk restaurant and market in Tel Aviv’s iconic Dizengoff Square. Las Vegas comic Butch Bradley visited the famous dining spot during the Comedy for Kobe tour of Israel from Jan. 16-22, 2024. (Butch Bradley)

el Aviv’s iconic Dizengoff Square wouldn’t be complete without La Shuk, an upbeat restaurant with a local Mediterranean flair

Butch Bradley is shown during a Q&A session at Gerard Behar Theater in Jerusalem on Jan. 22, 2024 during the Comedy for Kobe tour of Israel. (Butch Bradley)

Comics Peter Berman, Avi Liberman, Butch Bradley and and Brian Kiley are shown at the train station in Jerusalem during the Comedy for Koby tour. The series was a benefit for the Koby Mandell Foundation, which organized the tour for Israeli audiences to support families who have suffered loss at the hands of terrorists. (Butch Bradley)

Comics Peter Berman, Brian Kiley and Butch Bradley are shown with an Israeli soldier during the Comedy for Koby tour, a benefit for the Koby Mandell Foundation,which organized the tour for Israeli audiences to support families who have suffered loss at the hands of terrorists. (Butch Bradley)

Vegas comic Butch Bradley is shown with Jerry Hyman, Stephen Kramer and Michal Langweiler Kramer, all from Bradley's hometown of Magrate, N.J., in Ra'anana, Israel on Jan. 17, 2024. The group were in Israel during the Comedy for Koby tour, a benefit for the Koby Mandell Foundation. (Butch Bradley)

A letter sent to Butch Bradley after a show on the Comedy for Kobe tour through Israel from Jan. 16-22, 2024. (Butch Bradley)

A couple of fans sent Butch Bradley a comment following one of his performances a few weeks ago. The veteran Las Vegas comedian has received all variety of reviews and opinions, many posted on Yelp and Trip Advisor.

But the comic of with 25 years of stage experience has never received such a powerful message.

“Dear Butch, we don’t know how to thank you enough for coming to see us during a war,” read the note. “We haven’t had much to laugh about since October 7, and you’re caring (and humor) mean everything to us.”

The typewritten message was signed by a couple who had been in the audience on Jan. 17, when Bradley and his fellow comedians Avi Liberman, Brian Kiley and Peter Berman played a comedy show at Mishkan Theater in Ra’ann the coastal Sharon Plain of the Central District of Israel.

Bradley was a long, long way from his usual Vegas haunts. He’s usually headlining Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, or L.A. Comedy Club at The Strat.

But in January, Bradley and his comic brethren performed the six-city Comedy for Kobe tour of Israel.

Israel’s first post-attack shows

The series marked the first approved, live entertainment in Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on the country and ensuing Israel-Hamas war. The Oct. 7 attack included an assault on the Nova music festival, staged in a field outside the Southern Israeli kibbutz of Re’im, where nearly 400 young civilians were killed or kidnapped.

The Comedy for Kobe tour was established a decade ago to assist bereaved Israeli families in the aftermath of such terror attacks. The series is supported by the Kobe Mandell Foundation, established in 2001 by Rabbi Seth and Sherri Mandell after their 13-year-old son, Koby Mandell, and his friend Yosef Ishran were killed by terrorists near their home in Israel.

The Mandells, whose son was known for his quick sense of humor, teamed with Liberman, who was born in Israel, to develop the bi-annual comedy tour. The couple nearly canceled the January dates, but Liberman convinced the foundation that he could assemble a show that would sell out.

Bradley was eager to participate. He has known Liberman for about 15 years, from the comedy circuit (from such clubs as the Laugh Factory, The Improv and the Comedy Store in Hollywood) and through a tour of Afghanistan in 2016.

Bradley has performed in two wars and in Israel five times, all with Liberman.

‘Everybody’s armed’

The Comedy for Kobe tour played theaters and performing arts centers in Modiin, Ra’anana, Beit Shemesh, Gush Etzion, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Bradley said the citizens in these cities were prepared for combat while going about their daily routines.

“A mom is pushing a baby stroller, she’s got an M4 — everybody’s armed,” Bradley said. “But everybody’s calm. Everybody’s going through life. But there’s something when you walk up as an outsider, where an Israeli turns their head and glances at you. They deem you safe, and then they go back to their actions.”

The comedians’ hotels were filled not with tourists, but displaced families.

“We were staying at five-star hotels, and most of these hotels are now refugee spots,” Bradley said. “So you go into this hotel, but it’s all families, displaced children — over 500 displaced children — from the attacks of October 7. You’re in there with all the kids playing, you’re bringing in your luggage, and kids are running around, playing tag.”

Setting the stage for laughs

Each show opened with Hatikva, Israel’s national anthem, somber and moving. Rabbi Mandell and Sherri Mandell then played a video outlining the launch and mission of their foundation. They spoke of their loss, and the terrible effects of terrorism.

The couple further explained that sitting together, as a unit, and finding humor was the best way to keep their spirits up, to continue the fight. From that moment, the shows’ nightly lineup was built for the comedians to win over the crowd.

“Avi opens, and he does a lot of inside humor, he starts breaking them up, he gets the brunt of that responsibility,” Bradley said. “Brian Kiley goes up an does family oriented, hilarious high-level jokes, like five jokes a minute. And I closed every night, after they put me in the right frame of mind to do my job.”

Example of a joke that worked, from Kiley: “You know, I got a box of Animal Crackers. It says, ‘Don’t eat if the seal is broken. I opened the box, and sure enough …”

Stopping at the Nova site

The comics stopped at the Nova festival field near Re’im. En route, the van was stopped as traffic was slowed to a single lane. The driver explained the group was entering one of the original attack sites.

“This little road in this little town had been attacked by Hamas, and all the cars were in the same location, the windows were blown out,” Bradley said. “It looked like a Holy Crime scene.”

Bradley said he experienced a country “in a constant state of duress, 24/7.” The comic describes the experience as “life-changing.”

“I’ve always wanted to do things that matter. I went there to bring relief and distraction, and be there for the families of the victims,” Bradley said. “Every night you just go onstage, trying to be the best you can. It was very special to go out and perform, have dialogue with them, and feel the impact of the laughter.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.