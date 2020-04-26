Las Vegas couple lights up Red Rock with marriage proposal

The Vegas nightlife entrepreneur secured the hotel as the scene for an only-in-Vegas, COVID-19-defying marriage proposal.

Vegas entrepreneur Kyle Markman escorts Fox 5's Jillian Lopez to his marriage proposal at Red Rock Resort on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Erik Kabik Photography/@ErikKabik)

Kyle Markman made a reservation at Red Rock Resort on Friday night.

And we do mean, the entire hotel.

The Vegas nightlife entrepreneur secured the hotel as the scene for an only-in-Vegas, COVID-19-defying marriage proposal to his girlfriend, Fox 5 reporter Jillian Lopez.

Markman only told Lopez the couple were going out on a date, the site and other specifics left open. Markman chose their favorite hotel, then led a blindfolded Lopez through the casino to the pool.

In background, the guest rooms in the hotel tower lit up with the words MARRY ME?

He took a knee. She said yes.

“Kyle reached out to Red Rock with his idea to propose and spread some love and positivity during these times,” Lopez said in a text message Saturday. “The team there was absolutely incredible and helped create the best proposal I could have ever imagined. We are so grateful that Red Rock was able to help make this magical night possible in the middle of these challenging times.”

As for when and where, Lopez said, “We’re looking forward to celebrating with our family and friends in the city that we love so much.”

