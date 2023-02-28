Las Vegas nightclub to be featured in reality series

A series centered on Crazy Horse 3 is to be presented as a topless-club variation of the “The Real Housewives” franchise.

Crazy Horse 3's main stage (Crazy Horse 3)

Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club will be the focus of a reality show to air on Paramount +.

The topless nightspot on Russell Road just a few hundred feet southwest from Allegiant Stadium will be the focus of a reality show to air on Paramount +, PR rep Lindsay Feldman confirmed those Monday.

The yet-untitled show begins shooting its eight- to 10-week schedule in late March. The premiere date is not yet established, but club reps hope to have it available by the end of this year or early 2024.

The series is presented as a topless-club variation of the “The Real Housewives” franchise. The series will focus on the club’s many dancers, relating their lifestyles and day-to-day travails.

Involving the club’s key executives seems a natural concept. Casting reportedly is to be finalized.

Crazy Horse 3 opened in 2009, and has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation over the past two years. The club has six stages, several VIP rooms and a full dining menu. The club is known for hosting “Big Game” viewing parties with upwards of 50 jumbo flat-screen TVs.

The club presents hundreds of entertainers, 24/7, in its 40,000-square-foot annex. Officials are already fielding seven-figure offers for private parties during Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas.

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.