Las Vegas off-Strip show abruptly closing

The production opened in January as the first resident production ever at Orleans Showroom.

The “Jersey Boys” experiment at Orleans Showroom ends Sunday.

The show’s operations said producer John Bentham of Ivory Star Productions notified the company Wednesday night the show was closing after Sunday’s performance. He said in an email that, “Circumstances beyond our control have made this expedited decision necessary.”

Bentham was not immediately available for comment Wednesday night. He had said Monday the show’s cast and crew had signed for six months, and was bracing for a challenging summer.

The move comes just two days after the show’s consulting company and box office manager Red Mercury cut ties with the production after infusing between$600,000-$700,000 into the project.

Red Mercury had joined the show in late March. Its departure left Ivory Star as the sole Vegas production company, working at the behest Dodger Theatricals and TRW Productions, which authorizes licensing for the show.

One source close to the show said Bentham informed the company that with Red Mercury out, producers couldn’t sustain the show.

“Jersey Boys” reopened in January, having closed at Paris Theater in September 2016. The show opened in Las Vegas at Palazzo in May 2008.

