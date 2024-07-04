91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Las Vegas off-Strip show abruptly closing

A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
A scene from "Jersey Boys" at Orleans Showroom. (Dave Bassett)
More Stories
Wayne Newton holds a guitar, which was a gift from Elvis Presley, at Casa de Shenandoah ranch h ...
Wayne Newton’s interest in Casa de Shenandoah is long gone
Actor Mark Wahlberg greets other attendees at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2 ...
Summerlin resident Mark Wahlberg goes bald for new film ‘Flight Risk’
Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Saturday, Nov. ...
Imagine Dragons’ latest album ‘Loom’ sparked by veteran rockers
Stand-up comedy vet Whitney Cummings. (AEG)
The Top 6 shows as Mirage shuts down famed comedy series
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 10:48 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2024 - 11:28 pm

The “Jersey Boys” experiment at Orleans Showroom ends Sunday.

The show’s operations said producer John Bentham of Ivory Star Productions notified the company Wednesday night the show was closing after Sunday’s performance. He said in an email that, “Circumstances beyond our control have made this expedited decision necessary.”

Bentham was not immediately available for comment Wednesday night. He had said Monday the show’s cast and crew had signed for six months, and was bracing for a challenging summer.

The production opened in January, as the first resident production ever at Orleans Showroom.

The move comes just two days after the show’s consulting company and box office manager Red Mercury cut ties with the production after infusing between$600,000-$700,000 into the project.

Red Mercury had joined the show in late March. Its departure left Ivory Star as the sole Vegas production company, working at the behest Dodger Theatricals and TRW Productions, which authorizes licensing for the show.

One source close to the show said Bentham informed the company that with Red Mercury out, producers couldn’t sustain the show.

“Jersey Boys” reopened in January, having closed at Paris Theater in September 2016. The show opened in Las Vegas at Palazzo in May 2008.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas production partner cuts ties with off-Strip show
recommend 2
Electrifying Las Vegas Strip production being extended
recommend 3
This adult revue is returning to the Strip, after a (long) COVID break
recommend 4
Bruno Mars, on joining Lady Gaga in Las Vegas; ‘I’ve got to at least sing with her’
recommend 5
A superstar hints at ending popular Las Vegas Strip show
recommend 6
Watch Penn & Teller get fooled (maybe) for free