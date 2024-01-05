Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs

The company has cut back is entertainment division to start the new year.

Caesars Entertainment has cut several high-level entertainment executives in a companywide consolidation. Multiple sources with knowledge of the moves confirmed that industry pros Chris Yancey, Amy Naples, Mark Weinstein, Jessica Tindor, Mike Hodin and Paul Shlisky are all out, among others.

Up to 10 professionals left the company Tuesday — the same day Amy Graca began her tenure as Caesars senior vice president of entertainment. Graca was previously the company’s senior vice president of ticketing.

The departures come just days after Caesars President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirth ended his tenure on New Year’s Eve, ending a 13-year run with the company.

Caesars PR officials and executives have not returned messages for comment.

According to Linkedin profiles, Yancey was the company’s vice president of corporate entertainment since September 2018; Shlisky was director of venue operations since July 2019; Naples was vice president, entertainment and attraction marketing, since October 2020; Weinstein was a top executive specializing in brand alliances and sponsorship since 2017; Tindor had been entertainment office manager since January 2017; Hodin was regional vice president of entertainment programming and analytics since December 2016.

The moves restructure the entertainment division under a larger corporate umbrella. Graca is the company’s ranking entertainment official, but there is no position presiding specifically over the Las Vegas properties.

Caesars Entertainment retains its status as a headliner-centric operation. The company is in exclusive booking partnerships with Live Nation at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood (where Kelly Clarkson just performed over New Year’s Eve weekend, and Miranda Lambert returns for her final run of shows in March) and the Colosseum at Caesars Palace (where Adele, Garth Brooks and Jerry Seinfeld are among the superstar performers).

The company shut down several small-capacity venues in May 2021. Among those were the famed Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. That venue is now turning over to Caspian’s Caviar & Cocktails by Clique Hospitality, set to open this spring.

