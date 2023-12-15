Sources: Leading Las Vegas Strip entertainment exec stepping down

Jason Gastwirth, senior vice president of marketing and entertainment for Caesars Entertainment Corp., speaks during a news conference at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment executives, Gary Selesner, left, Sean McBurney, Jason Gastwirth and Dan Walsh take part in the announcement of a new partnership deal between Caesars and Spiegelworld, at Beijing Noodle No. 9 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Top entertainment officials were on hand for the unveiling of the newly remodeled Colosseum at Caesars Palace. From left: Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation Las Vegas; Jason Gastwirth, president of entertainment for Caesars Entertainment; Sean McBurney, general manager of Caesars Palace. (Erik Kabik Photography)

A highly respected, veteran Las Vegas entertainment executive is leaving a major Strip resort company.

Caesars Entertainment President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirth is stepping down, with Friday as his final day, according to multiple sources familiar with his plans.

Gastwirth has not returned messages for comment. The company has yet to formally announce the move.

Gastwirth joined Caesars Entertainment in 2011, after a year as entertainment director at the Palms. Prior to that tenure, Gastwirth spent nearly four years with Las Vegas Sands, where he brokered entertainment deals for the Venetian/Palazzo and also Macao and Singapore.

Under Gastwirth’s tenure, Caesars Entertainment entered into an exclusive booking partnership with Live Nation at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Such superstars as Celine Dion (in her second residency production), Elton John, Rod Stewart, Reba and Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld, Shania Twain, Usher, Adele and Garth Brooks have headlined at the Colosseum during Gastwirth’s stewardship.

Caesars launched the juggernaut “Absinthe” early in Gastwirth’s time with the company.

Gastwirth also presided over hit residency shows at Planet Hollywood starring Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, the Backstreet Boys, Lionel Richie, Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani, Florida Georgia Line, Scorpions, Pitbull, Twain, Christina Aguilera, The Chicks, Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert.

Keith Urban has played both the Colosseum and Bakkt Theater in the Gastwirth era.

There has been no announcement about how Gastwirth is to be replaced, but it is likely the company will go in-house upon his departure.

