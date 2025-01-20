Las Vegas Strip headliners drop residency due to ‘current circumstances’

Black Eyed Peas members Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo have announced the band’s shows at PH Live are off.

Will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

From left, Taboo, will.i.am and apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas perform on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Watch for those “current circumstances,” music fans. They can take down a residency.

Case in point, Black Eyed Peas has canceled its PH Live residency, which was scheduled to launch the night before Valentine’s Day. Instead, it was heartbreak from the band, which posted on Instagram Stories on Monday, “To our dearest Peabodies, It is with a heavy heart that, in light of current circumstances, our Las Vegas shows will not be moving forward as planned. Ticket providers will issue full refunds automatically. Stay tuned for updates on future performances by following us — we can’t wait to see you again.”

Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo are Black Eyed Peas listed lineup. Las Vegas guitar great George Pajon was also scheduled to return to the band.

The show was reportedly suffering from soft tickets sales, which the band did not address. Dubbed “Black Eyed Peas: 3008 The Las Vegas Residency” the series was to run 15 dates, starting Feb. 15-22 and continuing through select dates in March and May.

The band’s bow-out was the second significant shift in headliners’ schedules at PH live in four days. On Friday, Scorpions pushed their 60th-anniversary, five-show set to August, citing drummer Mikkey Dee’s ongoing health crisis brought on by sepsis. Those dates are on sale now.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.