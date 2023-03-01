Las Vegas Strip production offers monthly payment plans

“Awakening” at Wynn Las Vegas continues to seek methods to fill the room.

A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show undergoing "evolutions" at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)

“Awakening” has a new ticket-selling plan, which is akin to a payment plan you’d make when buying a new Tesla.

The lavish production show at its eponymous theater Wynn Las Vegas has enacted a monthly payment options on Vegas.com and Ticketmaster.com.

When you click to the show’s entry on Vegas.com, you find a “FROM $155 or from $14/mo” option.

Click the option, and you are directed to the Uplift payment app, with the message, “Add this selection to your total from $14/mo*. Available on trips over $150. Just select Pay Monthly at checkout.”

“Available on trips” is a tip-off that this app is usually used for travel.

Ticketmaster provides payment options for four, six or 12 months for all ticket price points.

This is a rare development. “Awakening” is the only show I can find that offers this option, nor have I ever seen it before. It was actually a point of conversation with Joe Schoenmann on Tuesday morning on KNPR’s “State of Nevada” show on KNPR.

“Awakening” continues to seek methods to fill the room. I attended Friday night’s 7 p.m. show, played to about a half house.

That performance experienced a kink in the technology after the Water Realm scene, forcing a seven-minute delay. The pause did not help the producers’ efforts to streamline the show’s story arc.

But there are some terrific moments in “Awakening,” to be had for as little as $14 a month. As they used to say, operators are standing by.

Griffin ends it

The Eddie Griffin Experience has been experienced.

The veteran stand-up comic and film actor is leaving Sahara Theater, effective Wednesday. Hotel reps announced the move in a news release Tuesday. Griffin plans to continue to tour, visiting a new city each weekend.

Griffin said in a statement, “I would like to thank SAHARA Las Vegas and their management team,” said Griffin. “I have enjoyed entertaining guests from all over the world these last few years.”

There are no plans set for what will move into the theater, which was originally Life Nightclub and later The Foundry live-entertainment venue. The adult variety show “Blanc de Blanc” held that venue for a hot minute in 2017.

The Vegas favorite rock trio Reckless in Vegas played the venue for a six-month run ending in December. There has been talk inside the hotel about eventually overhauling and expanding the theater, which was the original Sahara Theater in the resort’s original incarnation before it was shut down to create SLS Las Vegas.

Don’t let him go

REO Speedwagon front man Kevin Cronin has been added to the to the all-star roster at the Jim Irsay Collection event Saturday at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Cronin is keeping his profile high after telling yours truly that REO is planning a series in Las Vegas this year, performing the classic album “Hi Infidelity” in its entirety.

The concert features Billy F. Gibbons, Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and country great and current Eagles member Vince Gill. Irsay’s mobile memorabilia collection is also on display.

The show runs from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. and is free, but you need to reserve a spot at jimirsaycollection.com or Eventbrite.com for entry.

The Bronx Quartet

Bronx Wanderers are adding a string quartet and a half-dozen new songs in their return to the VegasVille stage. The Adinolfis’ family rock show is running monthly at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning this week, at South Point Showroom.

The string players are from the Las Vegas Youth Artist Orchestra, which joins the band for Green Day’s “Good Riddance.” This is the first time Bronx Wanderers have involved a string section onstage.

“We want to change up what we do every month, to put together a revolving set list,” Bronx guitarist/vocalist Vincent John said Tuesday. “We think this will add a lot to the show and be a cool opportunity for some young musicians.”

He re-appears

“Criss Angel Mindfreak” is back at his mezzanine-level theater at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday. He has been off for “a well-deserved holiday break” over the past couple of months. His show runs 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Gospel at the House

Gospel Brunch at House of Blues at House of Blues, headed up by the great Patti Pennington, is back March 12 and March 26. This is a culinary, musically fulfilling experience. Go to MandalayBay.com for full details.

Cool Hang Alert

The hip-hop duo Blu & Exile featuring Qwel and Maker Ceschi take over Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza at 8 p.m. Saturday. Vendors, a live art auction are on the bill. No cover, 21-over, show runs until 2 a.m. And as always, try the pizza.

