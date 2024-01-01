Las Vegas’ ‘Wedding Queen of the West’ to be honored

Charolette Richards estimated the Little White Wedding Chapel perfomed about a million wedding ceremonies since opening in 1951.

Charolette Richards presided over many superstar weddings, among tens of thousands of ceremonies in Las Vegas.

But the “Wedding Queen of the West” was not driven by stats or celebs.

“I’m not into stardom,” she said. ‘I’m into God.”

The business trailblazer and marriage icon has died. She was 89. Representatives of A Little White Wedding Chapel have confirmed Richards died Dec. 13. Richards owned and operated A Little White Wedding Chapel at 1301 Las Vegas Blvd. South in downtown Las Vegas for more than 60 years.

A celebration of life is scheduled for the chapel at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. County Commissioner Tick Segerblom is proclaiming that day in Richards’ honor. The drive-thru chapel is being named Charolette’s Way, also in tribute.

Richards sold the property in November 2022 to Cliff Evarts, CEO and founder of the Vegas Weddings. Richards estimated the chapel, which was actually little and white, performed about a million wedding ceremonies since opening in 1951, a decade before she took over.

Evarts and Vegas Weddings President Melody Willis-Williams have been running day-to-day operations since Richards stepped down.

“Charolette was a trailblazer for the wedding industry – from how to run a chapel to the idea of a drive-thru wedding, Elvis and Pink Cadillac weddings and so much more,” Evarts said in a statement. “Many of us through the years prospered when we hired her former employees. Although we did not strive to copy her business model, it did provide a springboard for how we could do things differently and perhaps better.”

Richards was asked at the time how it felt to be ending her full-time affiliation with the iconic chapel.

“It’s just beautiful for me. It doesn’t matter if it’s the beginning of my life, the middle of my life or what my life should come to be,” she said. “I’ll never forget the thousands and thousands of people who have been married at the chapel.”

The business was internationally renowned for its quick, celebrity weddings. Britney Spears’ infamous wedding to her then-friend Jason Alexander on Jan. 3, 2004, annulled in 55 hours, was held at Little White Chapel.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were married at A Little White Chapel in July 2022. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married there in 2019. Richards also performed ceremonies for Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow, and Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme are among the dozens of celebs wed by her or at the chapel.

The chapel has also featured on such TV shows as “WWE Raw,” “Supernatural,” “Friends” and “Good Morning America.”

Richards remained “honorary minister,” performing ceremonies in her retirement days.

As recalled in the new James Patterson/Mark Seal book “What Really Happens in Vegas,” Richards was wedding coordinator for Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley at the Aladdin in May 1967. “I got the judge, the flowers, his cake, everything. And I made sure that everything ran well.”

Richards was called to a Golden Nugget suite to marry Willis and Moore.

“I didn’t know who they were,” she said in Vegas magazine. “When I pronounced them husband and wife, they were crying.” Willis lifted Moore, then lowered his new bride for a gentle first kiss.

Richards recalled, “It was like a movie.”

She once married five couples simultaneously. Richards once lined up 20 couples for a vow renewal.

“She certainly is the icon of the industry. I’ve been thinking back on it, and we used to joke that everyone we ever hired had previously worked for Charolette,” Evarts said just after taking over the chapel. “She basically has trained everyone in the wedding industry in Las Vegas. We’re really fortunate to be able to step in and try to carry her legend and legacy.”

