Legend Lance Burton playing 2 weekend shows in Las Vegas

Lance Burton will perform at the Orleans Showroom Friday and Saturday, insisting he’s still retired. His 2015 movie “Billy Topit” makes its Las Vegas debut on Vegas PBS at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Lance Burton is on the “eight-to-10-year-plan.”

“It’s my new thing,” the Master Magician says. “I’ll wait another eight-to-10 years, and pop back in.”

Tah-dah! For those keeping track of this reappearing act, Burton retired from his long-running (and consistently successful) magic production at Monte Carlo in September 2010.

Since, the universally respected Master Magician performs sporadically, or hardly ever, in the city where he was an illusion superstar for decades. But he is back this weekend, at Orleans Showroom for “Lance Burton & Friends.” The shows run 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Burton’s friends are fellow artists Fielding West, Michael Goudeau (his sidekick and featured act at Monte Carlo) and Keith West.

Also this week, Burton’s 2015 movie “Billy Topit” makes its Las Vegas debut MyLV-TV channel 21 (Cox Cable channel 12) at8 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s exciting. The entire cast lives here and it was shot in it’s entirety right here in Las Vegas,” Burton says. Such Burton friends and Vegas stage performers as Criss Angel, Johnny “The Great Tomsoni” Thompson, Louie Anderson, Frankie Scinta, Mac King, Gabriella Versace, Jeff McBride, Russ Merlin and Michael Holly make cameos in the film.

Burton has performed live in Vegas when he can link the show to a charity. A portion of the proceeds from his Orleans Showroom gigs are going to Variety — Children’s Charity of Southern Nevada. He’s also serving as Grand Marshal of the annual Opportunity Village Great Santa Run on Dec. 1 in downtown Las Vegas.

Burton is firm about keeping his life in retirement intact. He stepped away eight years ago after a 14-year run as a marquee star at Monte Carlo, which named its theater for him. The venue was eventually pulled apart to make room for The Park Theater. His most recent ticketed performance leading to his weekend shows was at Route 66 Casino Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 1.

Burton has no live dates on the books after this weekend.

“I do have plans for the Super Bowl,” he says. “I’ll be watching on TV, hopefully eating some pizza.” And content as a retiree, no doubt.

Zowie on Ice

Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie has written his first original song, “Road to Victory,” which is an ode to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The gyrating, blond-frocked showman is the star of a new VGK video being broadcast now as a cross-promotion between the team and Las Vegas NBC affiliate KSNV Channel 3. The clip was recorded at 3rd Street Stage at The D Las Vegas on Fremont Street Experience, where Zowie Bowie performs Thursdays and Saturdays.

The video is set to air during the station’s prime-time lineup and also during its Golden Knights’ coverage. Groovers abound, including Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Oscar Goodman, and members of the Channel 3 on-air lineup. If you look closely enough, you can spot The D Las Vegas co-owner Derek Stevens, too.

It’s a stroke of luck for Phillips, who was a natural fit for the project because of his connection to The D, which is the Golden Knights’ official downtown Las Vegas promotional partner. The hotel stages Official Watch Parties at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Phillips is thus fortunate to be the entertainer fronting this effort, and he is forever grateful, saying, “It’s quite an unexpected, odd gift out of nowhere.”

Cloer holy night

Want some Travis for the holidays? There are myriad opportunities to catch the great Travis Cloer for ample VegasVille yuletide action.

The ex- “Jersey Boys” co-star joins Las Vegas Philharmonic at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 for “A Classic Holiday” at the Smith Center. Column fave (and former neighbor, actually) Kristen Hertzenberg is also in the lineup.

Cloer headlines “Christmas at My Place” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Italian American Club, with Keith Thompson and Niki Scalera among the special guests. He’s then in “The Cocktail Cabaret” lineup at 6 p.m. Dec. 5-8 at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. Cloer doesn’t rap, but the shows are a gift ….

Light it up

On the topic of holiday frivolity, where can you find Mayor Goodman and Rep. Dina Titus appearing with the cast of “Chippendales?” At the annual Opportunity Village Magical Forest lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday.

The two elected officials are also joined by performances from Venetian headliners Human Nature and Lorena Peril of “Fantasy” at Luxor. Santa arrives via Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters at 6 p.m. at the attraction at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

The Magical Forest is open nightly beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday through Dec. 31. Cost is $12 for adults, $10. Full-access passports for all the rides and attractions cost $22 for adults, $19 for kids. Info is at www.MagicalForest.com.

Cool Hang Alert

A man who always commits, Franky Perez, is back with his FXP rock outfit at Count’s Vamp’d music club at 6750 W. Sahara Avenue at 10 p.m. Friday. The Las Vegas native’s show is a full-scale rock experience, covers mixed with originals. The backing band is Christian Brady of Hellyeah, Corky Gainsford of Code Red Riot and Michael “Doc” Ellis of Original Sin and The Hellenbacks. No cover, but maybe run for cover, in this one.

