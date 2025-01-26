Legendary rockers make a $300K gift to UNLV

In the wake of its trend-setting production, the superstar rock band has donated $300,000 to UNLV College of Fine Arts.

Their Sphere residency was titled “U2 UV — Achtung Baby.”

Now we have “U2 — UNLV.”

In the wake of its trend-setting production, the superstar rockers have donated $300,000 to UNLV College of Fine Arts.

Ever sly, the band disclosed the gift strictly in the College of Fine Arts newsletter. No fanfare for this impressive, important donation to the university’s music students.

The announcement is in a line of college highlights posted by College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher in her notes to CFA newsletter subscribers.

As Uscher specified, the U2: UV Music Scholarship and Experiential Fund is a one-time gift, designed to “provide support for access to a stellar music education as well as experiential learning and performance opportunities for School of Music music majors. These opportunities will include student travel and support for creative activities and performances at various international music events.”

Uscher said in a phone chat Tuesday the donation was the result of a many-monthslong process from a mystery donor. This was an effort by an unknown company that had contacted the university after researching the College of Fine Arts.

The more questions were asked, the more intrigued were school representatives.

“We had this very wonderful dialog with the people representing them, and at some point they were pretty sure that our goals were in alignment with the kind of work they like to do in in supporting education,” Uscher said. “Then we were told who they were, and we were thrilled. I feel they have cared about Las Vegas for a long time.”

Uscher said most of the money will be dedicated to CFA scholarships. Some funds will be spent on experiences for students to perform internationally, such as helping students attend the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

The money will also support students in the UNLV Wind Orchestra, which has been invited to the June 29 “French Festival des Anches D’Azur,” in the city of La Croix Valmer in the south of France.

The impact and influence of the UNLV College of Fine Arts is felt across Las Vegas. The musicians who have attended the university or taught music have preformed for such superstars as Adele, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Michael Buble and David Foster, among many others.

UNLV Jazz Studies department head Dave Loeb’s UNLV Jazz Ensemble bands have won more than 50 Downbeat Magazine awards, and are among the most respected collection of college musicians in the world.

Uscher said she is convinced the U2 camp learned of the school’s reputation in its extensive canvassing of the university. She has sent a handwritten thank-you note to band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., all of whom signed off on the donation.

“It’s been so touching, really, how much they care about our students,” Uscher said. “They made it really clear to us that they’re very eager for the focus to be on the students.”

Tease this …

Hearing reliably that Martin Short and Steve Martin are returning to Encore Theater on Oct. 10-11. Tickets on sale March 7 …

And this …

The footage The Killers collected from Friday and Saturday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being banked for an upcoming documentary. This is said to be a long-term project.

Brandon signs

On the topic of the Vegas rockers, front man Brandon Flowers signed his caricature at Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars after Friday’s performance. General Manager Micheal Martin is suitably thrilled. The image is along the back wall, next to Adele. He looks like a star.

And in this corner …

Broadcast great, vocal stylist and multiple-halls-of-fame-inductee Al Bernstein is hosting at 8 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge.

This is a night of standards, or sub-standards if you’re seated with my group (ba-zing!).

Bow-tied ivory tinkler Kenny Davidsen is the night’s music director/cut man, joined by mirth-some bassist/comic/songwriter Dennis Blair, thunderous drummer Dave Ramirez, sax great Rob Mader and wicked guitarist Christian Phifer (and people say I eschew the adjectives).

Bernstein frequently hosts at Tuscany prior to calling a big fight card, which he is doing with David Benavidez-David Morrell on Feb. 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

Yours truly was honored to be a guest on Bernstein’s “Big Time Boxing” YouTube podcast on the Salita Promotions YT account. We revisit such legendary events as both Evander Holyfield-Mike Tyson bouts (yep, I covered both, in the old days). We also recount Bernstein’s first appearance as a headliner, at the old Olympic Lounge at Caesars Palace.

What Works In Vegas

Styx has sold out all five of its shows at The Venetian Theatre, the series continuing Wednesday, Friday and next Saturday. Pitbull has similarly wiped out his run at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau on Friday and Saturday.

Cool Hang Alert

Returning to the topic of Styx, keyboardist and master showman Lawrence Gowan is Mark Shunock’s guest on the upcoming Monday’s Dark event at The Space. As a tease, Gowan’s favorite pianist growing up was a legendary Las Vegas headliner. Think “fur capes,” “bedazzled Rolls Royces” and “candelabras.”

If you can’t make it in-person, the show benefiting the Friendship Circle will stream live. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

