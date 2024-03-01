U2 ticket prices ‘red hot’ in Las Vegas; Mullen rumors abound

U2’s final-weekend prices on the secondary market are triple from just last weekend. The Irish rockers are playing at the Sphere.

U2 is shown during the premiere of "U2 UV: Achtung Baby" at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

There are plenty of U2 tickets still out there for the band’s finale at the Sphere this weekend.

You just need to pony up.

Interested fans can enjoy a dizzying experience in level 300, or in the GA section for between $1,800 and $2,800, as of Thursday afternoon. That’s triple the prices on the secondary market, and Ticketmaster’s verified resale inventory, from just last weekend. Those rates are far outpacing the $100 low point during Super Bowl weekend.

Late -arriving demand has caused the prices to balloon, Sphere-like.

“It’s incredible. It seems as if almost everyone decided to wait until the 39th and 40th shows of the 40-show run,” veteran Las Vegas broker Ken Solky of LasVegasTickets.com says. “The demand is far outstripping the available supply, and prices are red hot.”

Hot enough to melt a billfold, even.

There is also growing energy, coupled with an absence of verification, that Larry Mullen Jr. is returning for U2’s final two Sphere shows. Reports from such celeb sites as the Daily Mail in the U.K. have indicated the 62-year-old drummer is planning to be on stage Friday.

The pub cites anonymous sources; word has also surfaced in Las Vegas that Mullen might be performing this weekend. One account: More than 60 fans on a flight arriving from Dublin on Thursday were reportedly talking about Mullen’s return like it was a sure thing. If true, “Atomic City” would blow up.

Keyed up

In a VegasVille moment, I ran into Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom at Carson Kitchen on Thursday. I mentioned that it had been a minute since I’d sen him dole out a Key to the Las Vegas Strip. I missed the event at Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery on Wednesday.

Segerblom asked if I’d planned to see the U2 sendoff at the Sphere (no, sadly, with a birthday weekend set in Laughlin).

He added that he had attempted, through intermediaries, to present U2 with a Key to the Strip. As the commish described, “It was it was just a, ‘What do you think?’ Kind of thing. ‘Well, I’ll talk to somebody, to talk to somebody.’ I just didn’t hear back.”

The offer, as it was, timed out. We consider this nothing less than a civic tragedy. Usher accepting the Key to the City of Las Vegas (different key, awarded by Mayor Carolyn Goodman) was an example of a gold-standard, key-presentation event.

Cool Hang Alert

Get to “Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody” at Troy Heard’s Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District. The out-of-the-dark Vegas success story has extended through March. The aggressively campy musical has been in a ride, started by Tik Tok, for months. The show’s success has also kept Majestic Rep from shutting down. Go to majesticrepertory.com for intel.

