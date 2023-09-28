91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Luenell, Chappelle team on Netflix special

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2023 - 11:53 am
 
Luenell is shown filming her Netflix comedy special at Yoshi’s in Oakland. (Mathieu Bitton/Ne ...
Luenell is shown filming her Netflix comedy special at Yoshi’s in Oakland. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)
Luenell is shown filming her Netflix comedy special at Yoshi’s in Oakland. (Mathieu Bitton/Ne ...
Luenell is shown filming her Netflix comedy special at Yoshi’s in Oakland. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)
Luenell is shown filming her Netflix comedy special at Yoshi’s in Oakland. (Mathieu Bitton/Ne ...
Luenell is shown filming her Netflix comedy special at Yoshi’s in Oakland. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

The Kats Comedy Hut returns with a headliner who is a favorite of the column, and the club.

Luenell is that comic star. The Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club performer is back on the Strip, in full flourish, riding her new Netflix special “Chappelle’s Home Team — Luenell: Town Business.” The concert special premiered Tuesday.

Chappelle is of course Dave Chappelle, who is producing a concert series featuring top stand-ups. Earthquake was the first to take the stage, in February.

Luenell was filmed at the famed Yoshi jazz club in her hometown of Oakland about four months ago. Chappelle had invited the veteran comic and actress to perform in the summer of ‘22 at his Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.

During the appearance, Chappelle had told Luenell’s daughter, Da’Nelle, he wanted to feature Luenell in the series.

“He was sitting next to my daughter and said, ‘I’m gonna get your mother a Netflix special, and it’s gonna be great,’” Luenell says. “You thing you may now, and this is true of any mother and especially a black mother. Don’t lie to my kid.’”

So she has a Netflix special.

Luenell continues to pack the place at Kimmel’s Club at 9:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. The comic performer best known her roles in “Borat,” “A Star Is Born,” “That’s My Boy” and “Hotel Transylvania” now has a home in Las Vegas.

“We’re definitely there through the end of the year, and probably into next year,” Luenelle says of her residency at Kimmel’s club. “And if Dave wants to go for another special, Round 2, I will definitely let him.”

The write opportunity

Troy Walker has embraced proven coming mechanism during the writers strike.

“There’s alcohol,” says the ace comedy writer. “There’s overeating.”

And, there’s stand-up performance. Walker is in the cast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live! Writers” at 7 p.m. and 9:30 on Friday and Saturday at JKCC. Devin Field, Byran Cook Jesse Joyce and Rory Albanese are set to appear both nights.

The Vegas shows were booked during the teeth of the Writers Guild Strike. A new contract was signed between the time I spoke with Walker last week and Friday’s opening performance.

Walker redoubled his live appearances as the strike ground on for nearly five months.

“I kind of immediately put my focus on stand-up. I feel like one of the things that makes it really hard, especially when you’re a very creative person, is when that outlet is taken away from you,” Walker says. “In one way, it helped just because I was able to keep writing, and I am working on an album in the spring. For me, I was building bits and stuff and was honestly surprised at how I was able to start booking road stuff for myself pretty much immediately right after the strike started.”

The Kimmel-writers format could be one of those silver-lining opportunities, for the comics and the late-night show. It is conceivable to make a series for the writers to perform in Vegas, together or in rotation, and “throw” their pre-taped sets back to Kimmel’s broadcast.

“I agree. And I would also like to ask, would you be my manager?” Walker says, laughing. “I like the way you think.” Hey, around here we just bow to the obvious.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
Man robbed of $125K in casino winnings, $20K Rolex on Strip
3
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
4
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
5
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Davante Adams takes mentor Michael Jordan’s advice in calling out Raiders
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
This comic has a hit Netflix special. Now she’s returning to Strip
This comic has a hit Netflix special. Now she’s returning to Strip
‘Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid’: Jimmy Kimmel cancels benefit show
‘Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid’: Jimmy Kimmel cancels benefit show
From the Bookmobile to the Strip: Tom Papa takes storied trek to Vegas
From the Bookmobile to the Strip: Tom Papa takes storied trek to Vegas
Bigger room, bigger acts: Wiseguys comedy club opening 2nd Vegas location
Bigger room, bigger acts: Wiseguys comedy club opening 2nd Vegas location
‘Who would have thought?’: Rockie Brown prepares for Life is Beautiful
‘Who would have thought?’: Rockie Brown prepares for Life is Beautiful
Vegas comic to be celebrated with all-star event
Vegas comic to be celebrated with all-star event