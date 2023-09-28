Luenell, Chappelle team on Netflix special

Luenell is back on the Strip, in full flourish, riding her new Netflix special “Chappelle’s Home Team — Luenell: Town Business.”

Luenell is shown filming her Netflix comedy special at Yoshi’s in Oakland. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

Luenell is shown filming her Netflix comedy special at Yoshi’s in Oakland. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

Luenell is shown filming her Netflix comedy special at Yoshi’s in Oakland. (Mathieu Bitton/Netflix)

The Kats Comedy Hut returns with a headliner who is a favorite of the column, and the club.

Luenell is that comic star. The Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club performer is back on the Strip, in full flourish, riding her new Netflix special “Chappelle’s Home Team — Luenell: Town Business.” The concert special premiered Tuesday.

Chappelle is of course Dave Chappelle, who is producing a concert series featuring top stand-ups. Earthquake was the first to take the stage, in February.

Luenell was filmed at the famed Yoshi jazz club in her hometown of Oakland about four months ago. Chappelle had invited the veteran comic and actress to perform in the summer of ‘22 at his Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs.

During the appearance, Chappelle had told Luenell’s daughter, Da’Nelle, he wanted to feature Luenell in the series.

“He was sitting next to my daughter and said, ‘I’m gonna get your mother a Netflix special, and it’s gonna be great,’” Luenell says. “You thing you may now, and this is true of any mother and especially a black mother. Don’t lie to my kid.’”

So she has a Netflix special.

Luenell continues to pack the place at Kimmel’s Club at 9:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. The comic performer best known her roles in “Borat,” “A Star Is Born,” “That’s My Boy” and “Hotel Transylvania” now has a home in Las Vegas.

“We’re definitely there through the end of the year, and probably into next year,” Luenelle says of her residency at Kimmel’s club. “And if Dave wants to go for another special, Round 2, I will definitely let him.”

The write opportunity

Troy Walker has embraced proven coming mechanism during the writers strike.

“There’s alcohol,” says the ace comedy writer. “There’s overeating.”

And, there’s stand-up performance. Walker is in the cast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live! Writers” at 7 p.m. and 9:30 on Friday and Saturday at JKCC. Devin Field, Byran Cook Jesse Joyce and Rory Albanese are set to appear both nights.

The Vegas shows were booked during the teeth of the Writers Guild Strike. A new contract was signed between the time I spoke with Walker last week and Friday’s opening performance.

Walker redoubled his live appearances as the strike ground on for nearly five months.

“I kind of immediately put my focus on stand-up. I feel like one of the things that makes it really hard, especially when you’re a very creative person, is when that outlet is taken away from you,” Walker says. “In one way, it helped just because I was able to keep writing, and I am working on an album in the spring. For me, I was building bits and stuff and was honestly surprised at how I was able to start booking road stuff for myself pretty much immediately right after the strike started.”

The Kimmel-writers format could be one of those silver-lining opportunities, for the comics and the late-night show. It is conceivable to make a series for the writers to perform in Vegas, together or in rotation, and “throw” their pre-taped sets back to Kimmel’s broadcast.

“I agree. And I would also like to ask, would you be my manager?” Walker says, laughing. “I like the way you think.” Hey, around here we just bow to the obvious.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.