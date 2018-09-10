Magician Lance Burton to reappear on Las Vegas stage for charity

Lance Burton’s most recent headlining show was at Route 66 Casino Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 1. He says he is performing in Vegas again because officials for Boyd Gaming, which owns The Orleans, asked him.

Magician Lance Burton speaking at the Tony Sacca Celebration of Life Memorial at the Stratosphere Hotel & Casino. Monday, February 6, 2017. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gabriella Versace, Lance Burton and Jennifer Romas attend the celebration of the 500th performance and second year of "Sexxy" at Westgate on Monday, May 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

For more than a decade, she also worked as one of magician Lance Burton "babes" at the Monte Carlo. She's shown here in 2008 during Burton's levitation act. (Courtesy of Lance Burton)

Eric Dickerson, Jerry Rice and Lawrence Taylor are shown at Apex Social Club at the Palms on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Carlos Macias)

Jerry Seinfeld is expected to perform through 2019 at the Colossuem at Caesars Palace. (Caesars Entertainment)

Lance Burton is returning to the Las Vegas stage with a show he calls “The World’s Shortest Residency.”

The master magician is joking, at least about the the title. But Burton is indeed returning to perform at Orleans Showroom on Nov. 23-24. “Lance Burton & Friends” is the show’s actual name, with Burton appearing with co-stars Fielding West, Michael Goudeau and Keith West. The shows are a fundraiser for Variety — The Children’s Charity of Southern Nevada.

Burton has not performed a full production since ending his 14-year run at Monte Carlo in September 2010. The 58-year-old headliner has appeared in charity shows in Las Vegas over the years. He has also a performed his “Lance Burton & Friends” show around the country.

Burton’s most recent headlining show was at Route 66 Casino Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 1. He says he is performing in Vegas again because officials for Boyd Gaming, which owns The Orleans, asked him.

“They have always been very nice to me; they’ve always invited me to restaurant openings and their events,” Burton said Sunday. “I’ve worked in the showroom before for fundraisers. I know the crew there. So, why not?”

Raised in Louisville, Kentucky (as was his friend and fellow magician Mac King), Burton started working in Vegas in 1981 when he was a side act for “Folies Bergere” at Tropicana. He is popular among Vegas magicians, which he says is because “I’m retired now.”

The Revelry Hall of Fame

Ex-NFL greats Jerry Rice, Lawrence Taylor and Eric Dickerson were all at the Palms on Friday night. Their appearances at the hotel coincided with the Scout Fantasy Sports draft event; all later dined (in separate parties) at Scotch 80 Prime before hitting Apex Social Club.

Taylor and Dickerson earlier golfed at Spanish Trail Country Club. Rice ended his evening at Tao at The Venetian, taking over a VIP booth for DJ Five’s performance.

New at Hooters

The touring production “Little Miss Nasty” and a comedy-magic show by Mateo Amieva (Maestro in Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak Live” show at Luxor until it closes Oct. 28) are set to open at Night Owl Showroom at Hooters in October. Venue operator Pete Housley has passed along the room’s latest rundown, which is still anchored by impressionist Gordie Brown at 7 p.m. daily (dark Tuesdays and Fridays).

“Little Miss Nasty” stars vocalist Gina Katon and is billed as a rock ‘n’ roll dance show, which will perform 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning Oct. 5. The comedy show “Hilarious 7” (a rotation of seven comics in 70 minutes, hosted by John Hilder) takes Brown’s off nights. “Cons of Comedy” ends its run Sept. 29; Housley says that show is likely moving to a new venue he’s taking over soon.

Also, WWE star Rob Van Dam is hosting “Ringside Comedy” Nov. 1-3. This will also feature WWE icon Jake “The Snake” Roberts (his dates to be announced).

Amieva, who performed his “Action Man” show at The Space in May, is partnering with comic/magician Christian Ford in a yet-unnamed 9 p.m. show opening Oct. 12. Housley said he plans three additional productions for Hooters, to be announced this month.

This, from Jerry …

From Jerry Seinfeld at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday: “You can lose $5,000 gambling in Las Vegas and not think anything of it, but then go to upstairs to your room and say, ‘This movie costs $9 to rent!? I’m not paying it! I’m going back downstairs to gamble!” It was the first time I’d seen Seinfeld at the Colosseum. Expect more dates to be added for 2019. His show is pure genius.

The run for Daylight

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 32nd annual Black and White Party played out at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay on Saturday. Numbers are still being calculated, but my eyes say attendance was down from previous years when the event was held at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and at Aria.

I blame the heat and the limited-capacity outdoor venue. Many of the black-and-white costumes (adorned with balloons and glitter and feathers and such) were not suited to high temperatures. Nor were the people wearing them.

As it was, the event featured performances from Tenors of Rock (celebrating their 500th show at Harrah’s Showroom on Sept. 17), Murray Sawchuck, David Goldrake, Blue Man Group and Jennifer Romas of “Sexxy” at Westgate.

Romas performed her corybantic bathtub number and lost her left pastie in the process. As co-host Amy Saunders, star of “Miss Behave Game Show” at Bally’s called out, “Where’s Janet Jackson? We have a wardrobe malfunction!” She then retrieved the misplaced item and placed it in her mouth. Thus, the event was a success.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian/Palazzo/Sands Expo & Convention Center.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.