Kats

Magician Lance Burton to reappear on Las Vegas stage for charity

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2018 - 7:31 pm
 

Lance Burton is returning to the Las Vegas stage with a show he calls “The World’s Shortest Residency.”

The master magician is joking, at least about the the title. But Burton is indeed returning to perform at Orleans Showroom on Nov. 23-24. “Lance Burton & Friends” is the show’s actual name, with Burton appearing with co-stars Fielding West, Michael Goudeau and Keith West. The shows are a fundraiser for Variety — The Children’s Charity of Southern Nevada.

Burton has not performed a full production since ending his 14-year run at Monte Carlo in September 2010. The 58-year-old headliner has appeared in charity shows in Las Vegas over the years. He has also a performed his “Lance Burton & Friends” show around the country.

Burton’s most recent headlining show was at Route 66 Casino Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sept. 1. He says he is performing in Vegas again because officials for Boyd Gaming, which owns The Orleans, asked him.

“They have always been very nice to me; they’ve always invited me to restaurant openings and their events,” Burton said Sunday. “I’ve worked in the showroom before for fundraisers. I know the crew there. So, why not?”

Raised in Louisville, Kentucky (as was his friend and fellow magician Mac King), Burton started working in Vegas in 1981 when he was a side act for “Folies Bergere” at Tropicana. He is popular among Vegas magicians, which he says is because “I’m retired now.”

The Revelry Hall of Fame

Ex-NFL greats Jerry Rice, Lawrence Taylor and Eric Dickerson were all at the Palms on Friday night. Their appearances at the hotel coincided with the Scout Fantasy Sports draft event; all later dined (in separate parties) at Scotch 80 Prime before hitting Apex Social Club.

Taylor and Dickerson earlier golfed at Spanish Trail Country Club. Rice ended his evening at Tao at The Venetian, taking over a VIP booth for DJ Five’s performance.

New at Hooters

The touring production “Little Miss Nasty” and a comedy-magic show by Mateo Amieva (Maestro in Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak Live” show at Luxor until it closes Oct. 28) are set to open at Night Owl Showroom at Hooters in October. Venue operator Pete Housley has passed along the room’s latest rundown, which is still anchored by impressionist Gordie Brown at 7 p.m. daily (dark Tuesdays and Fridays).

“Little Miss Nasty” stars vocalist Gina Katon and is billed as a rock ‘n’ roll dance show, which will perform 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays beginning Oct. 5. The comedy show “Hilarious 7” (a rotation of seven comics in 70 minutes, hosted by John Hilder) takes Brown’s off nights. “Cons of Comedy” ends its run Sept. 29; Housley says that show is likely moving to a new venue he’s taking over soon.

Also, WWE star Rob Van Dam is hosting “Ringside Comedy” Nov. 1-3. This will also feature WWE icon Jake “The Snake” Roberts (his dates to be announced).

Amieva, who performed his “Action Man” show at The Space in May, is partnering with comic/magician Christian Ford in a yet-unnamed 9 p.m. show opening Oct. 12. Housley said he plans three additional productions for Hooters, to be announced this month.

This, from Jerry …

From Jerry Seinfeld at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday: “You can lose $5,000 gambling in Las Vegas and not think anything of it, but then go to upstairs to your room and say, ‘This movie costs $9 to rent!? I’m not paying it! I’m going back downstairs to gamble!” It was the first time I’d seen Seinfeld at the Colosseum. Expect more dates to be added for 2019. His show is pure genius.

The run for Daylight

Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 32nd annual Black and White Party played out at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay on Saturday. Numbers are still being calculated, but my eyes say attendance was down from previous years when the event was held at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and at Aria.

I blame the heat and the limited-capacity outdoor venue. Many of the black-and-white costumes (adorned with balloons and glitter and feathers and such) were not suited to high temperatures. Nor were the people wearing them.

As it was, the event featured performances from Tenors of Rock (celebrating their 500th show at Harrah’s Showroom on Sept. 17), Murray Sawchuck, David Goldrake, Blue Man Group and Jennifer Romas of “Sexxy” at Westgate.

Romas performed her corybantic bathtub number and lost her left pastie in the process. As co-host Amy Saunders, star of “Miss Behave Game Show” at Bally’s called out, “Where’s Janet Jackson? We have a wardrobe malfunction!” She then retrieved the misplaced item and placed it in her mouth. Thus, the event was a success.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian/Palazzo/Sands Expo & Convention Center.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like