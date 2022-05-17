Manilow extends Westgate residency; Christmas show to return

Barry Manilow has added dates from September through December at Westgate’s International Theater, including “A Very Barry Christmas.”

Barry Manilow attends Clive Davis' 90th birthday celebration at Casa Cipriani on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Barry Manilow performs at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert at The Great Lawn in Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Barry Manilow has added dates in the fall and winter at International Hotel at Westgate Las Vegas. He’s also dusting off the ornaments for “A Very Barry Christmas” in December.

“Barry Manilow: The Hits Come Home” has added dates Sept. 15-17 and 22-24; Oct. 13-15 and 20-22; Nov. 10-12 and 17-19. His Christmas show, a hit in its first run last December, is back Dec. 1-3 and 8-10. Tickets for the new show dates go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Manilow’s previously announced dates are May 26-28, and June 9-11. Those dates are on sale now.

Manilow has just opened his musical “Harmony” at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene in New York City. He canceled three shows in April at Westgate and had suffered from COVID symptoms. He’s also returned to the jingle universe as the face of the new Dr Pepper Dark Berry flavor.

The hotel has said Manilow will continue his run long enough break Elvis Presley’s record for dates in the International Theater. Presley’s official number is 636 shows, all sellouts.

