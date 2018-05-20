MGM Resorts phasing out plastic straws at all hotels

MGM Resorts International is phasing out plastic straws at all of its hotels. The Straw Reduction Initiative, as the company calls it, began Tuesday at Aria and Mandalay Bay.

The Aria resort on the Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

My Twitter and Facebook followers caught this note Friday night:

MGM Resorts International is phasing out plastic straws at all of its hotels. The Straw Reduction Initiative, as the company calls it, began Tuesday at Aria and Mandalay Bay.

The stated reason is straws are bad for the environment (it takes a couple hundred years for a straw to break down naturally), and the company uses 250,000 per day, and about 100 million per year.

The company has emphasized to its employees that this is an environmental measure, though cynics (at least those who responded to my original Twitter and FB post) claim it is financially driven. Yes, maybe the company is saving some money, but there is no question it is eliminating waste.

The company says guests can still ask for straws, but they are not given out without request.

Know it: @MGMResortsIntl is phasing out drinking straws! Throughout the company, started Tuesday @Aria @MandalayBay. Environmentally responsible move: Company uses 250,000 per day, 100 million per year. Guests can still ask for straws, but they are not given out without request. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) May 18, 2018

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.