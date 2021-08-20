‘Michael Jackson One’ ramps up Cirque relaunch

Performers rehearse for Michael Jackson One by Cirque du Soleil in the show's theater at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. The show returns to the stage on Aug. 19 after a 17-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

What does a Cirque du Soleil trampoline artist sidelined for 17 months do when called back to work?

He jumps right in.

“Training, obviously, has been my main goal,” Cirque “Michael Jackson One” artist Greg Pennes says through a black face cover during a break in rehearsals. “It’s definitely new for us, dealing with health and safety issues, but once you jump in …”

And you see the smile, even behind the black.

“MJ One,” off for 17 months, is back Thursday at Mandalay Bay. Pennes, born in Paris and an Olympic trampoline qualifier in the 2008 and 2012 games, has been with the show for about six years.

“It’s been amazingly great,” Pennes says of bouncing back to action. “The body remembers. It’s pretty incredible.”

The show’s soundtrack, specifically the Michael Jackson hit, “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” erupts through the theater. During the early friends-and-family rehearsals, ushers have actually offered earplugs to those entering the show.

Thus, “MJ One” is the rare (and to our knowledge, only) Strip production to have audience members’ faces and ears covered. But Cirque requires masks of their performers, along with enforcing the directive for ticketholders.

The show is the third Cirque show to return to the Strip, following “Mystere” at Treasure Island and “O” at Bellagio. The Beatles’ “Love” at the Mirage opens Aug. 26. “Ka” is still unannounced, though the company reps have indicated it will not open before November.

“We are operating in an environment that was created when we were down,” Cirque Senior Artistic Director Kati Renaud says. “You approach this creatively, and asking, ‘How different can we do this?’”

Makeup application for masked performers has been adjusted, of course. That process takes about an hour per performer, with the artists moving in and out of the space in shifts to maintain distance.

But the show has, by early accounts, enlivened its audiences. Yes, they are already Cirque-anointed, but the performers can feel real passion from the stage.

“The first time back, I got goosebumps,” Pennes says. “It was so much different than performing for empty seats. It was emotional, it was magical.”

