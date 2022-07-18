Momentum builds for Adele’s Las Vegas announcement

Adele says she wants to return 24 dates to her Vegas residency — and there might be more.

Adele posa para los fotógrafos a su llegada a los Brit Awards 2022 en Londres el martes 8 de febrero de 2022. Quienes están familiarizados con los planes de Adele para Las Vegas informan que se espera que anuncie pronto que encabezará el Coliseo entre octubre y diciembre de este año. [Foto Joel C. Ryan / Invision / AP]

The rumblings continue about Adele prepping to announce her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. That public confirmation is expected (fingers crossed) the last week of this month. Her shows would begin (fingers crossed again) in November, if not December.

Multiple reports out of the U.K. indicate the British superstar is looking at a December return. The Daily Mail tabloid reports a December return. We’re holding to the timeline of announcement this month of the restarted shows, 24 dates at least.

We anticipate additional dates, up to eight, added to the “Weekends With Adele” package, with those shows going onsale as early as August.

Adele is also rumored to be developing a documentary, centered on her relationship with powerhouse sports agent Rich Paul. The abrupt postponement of her Colosseum residency, including her reported dust-up with set designer Es Devlin, is also said to be in play for the project.

As we’ve previously reported, we don’t see the show transferring to a different venue. Zappos Theater has long been rumored to be available for Adele (and even Dolby Live, in earlier reports). There is very little chance of relocating all the fans Adele still holding from Colosseum to the Zappos Theater layout. The vast majority of fans are reportedly hanging on to their Colosseum seats. Trying to move them all to Zappos, or anywhere else, would be a nightmare.

Crucial to the entire conversation that neither Adele nor her team have approved any announcement for “Weekends” to relaunch. Until she says go, it’s no-go.

