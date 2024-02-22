Moving on: Terry Fator leaving his home on the Las Vegas Strip

The “America’s Got Talent” winner has perfomed at various MGM Resorts venues for the past 15 years, most recently at New York-New York’s Liberty Loft.

Terry Fator helps to make up his puppet Walter T. Airdale with Rosa Armas and Kiera Bright with Las Vegas Makeup Girl as 2022 NFR Champions will pose with Vegas icons and celebrities to celebrate the 65th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Palms Casino Resort on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ventriloquist Terry Fator arrives at the Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil premiere at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Mad Apple)

Terry Fator performs at New York-New York's Liberty Loft on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Terry Fator performs at New York-New York's Liberty Loft on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Terry Fator performs at New York-New York's Liberty Loft on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Terry Fator performs at New York-New York's Liberty Loft on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Terry Fator performs at New York-New York's Liberty Loft on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Terry Fator is leaving New York-New York’s Liberty Loft, his performance home for the past three-plus years. The ventriloquial star said in a statement Wednesday:

“I can confirm that I will be leaving New York-New York Hotel & Casino as of March 26, 2024. I look forward to continuing to entertain audiences both in Las Vegas and around the world, and am excited to share new updates with my fans very soon. I would like to thank MGM Resorts for a wonderful 15-year partnership. Stay tuned!”

Fator has not confirmed where he’s performing next, but look for him to resume his residency this May at The Strat Showroom. He did not give a reason for leaving the third-floor performance space, but word from MGM Resorts International is he was seeking a better venue.

Fator, the Season 2 “America’s Got Talent” championship in 2007, thus ends a 15-year partnership with MGM Resorts. He opened at the former Danny Gans Theater in March 2009, moving to the former Zumanity Theater at NY-NY in April 2021, then to Liberty Loft the following August.

Fator first performed at the Las Vegas Hilton Oct. 14-15 of 2007. His star puppets include Winston the Impersonating Turtle, Walter T. Airdale, Maynard Tompkins, Vickie The Cougar and Emma Taylor.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.