Moving on: Terry Fator leaving his home on the Las Vegas Strip
The “America’s Got Talent” winner has perfomed at various MGM Resorts venues for the past 15 years, most recently at New York-New York’s Liberty Loft.
Terry Fator is leaving New York-New York’s Liberty Loft, his performance home for the past three-plus years. The ventriloquial star said in a statement Wednesday:
“I can confirm that I will be leaving New York-New York Hotel & Casino as of March 26, 2024. I look forward to continuing to entertain audiences both in Las Vegas and around the world, and am excited to share new updates with my fans very soon. I would like to thank MGM Resorts for a wonderful 15-year partnership. Stay tuned!”
Fator has not confirmed where he’s performing next, but look for him to resume his residency this May at The Strat Showroom. He did not give a reason for leaving the third-floor performance space, but word from MGM Resorts International is he was seeking a better venue.
Fator, the Season 2 “America’s Got Talent” championship in 2007, thus ends a 15-year partnership with MGM Resorts. He opened at the former Danny Gans Theater in March 2009, moving to the former Zumanity Theater at NY-NY in April 2021, then to Liberty Loft the following August.
Fator first performed at the Las Vegas Hilton Oct. 14-15 of 2007. His star puppets include Winston the Impersonating Turtle, Walter T. Airdale, Maynard Tompkins, Vickie The Cougar and Emma Taylor.
