NHL hub city picks to come June 22; MGM preparing for Las Vegas’ selection
The NHL is eyeing Las Vegas as a hub city for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and MGM Resorts is prepping its hotels to potentially host 12 teams.
The NHL will announce June 22 whether Las Vegas will be a hub city to host the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to a source familiar with the planning process.
Until then, MGM Resorts International plans to keep some hotels not currently open to the public off the market so that one or more could be available to host visiting teams after July 1.
Two cities will be selected to host 12 teams in the league’s 24-team tournament.
MGM Resorts hotels in play to host visiting teams include Vdara, Delano, the Park MGM/NoMad Hotel and The Mirage, according to sources. The league reportedly has asked for a non-gaming, non-smoking hotel, leaving Vdara and Delano as the two most likely resorts to house the teams and their support staffs. Two hotels likely would be required to meet the needs of the visiting teams. .
COVID-19 testing is also a requirement.
In effect, the teams would be largely quarantined in their Strip resorts, where they will eat, sleep and reside between being shuttled to and from T-Mobile Arena, which is co-owned by MGM Resorts, and practice facilities.
NHL officials and MGM Resorts reps have declined comment on these reports. A league official said, “We have nothing new to announce with respect to return to play at this time.” An MGM Resorts representative said the company had nothing to share at this time and referred questions to the league office.
