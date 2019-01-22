On The Record sees stars on grand opening of Las Vegas Strip club

A bevy of famous folks filed into On The Record to party with the Wonder Twins of Vegas nightlife, Mark and Jonnie Houston.

I must come clean here. On The Record has generated so much action (and fedora shopping) in this column I subconsciously felt the club had already celebrated its grand opening.

Not so. That all happened late Saturday night, and a bevy of famous folks filed in to the club to party with the Wonder Twins of Vegas nightlife, Mark and Jonnie Houston.

I could not be there as I was in a magic trance and under the weather. Nonetheless, reported in the mix: Actors Kate Beckinsale (“Underworld” and “The Widow,” debuting March on Amazon Prime video), Bella Thorne (“Paradise City” and “Famous In Love”) with her sister Dani Thorne, David Arquette, Emile Hirsch (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Josh Hutcherson (“Hunger Games” franchise and “Future Man:), Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries” and “Tell Me a Story”), Rumer Willis (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) and husband Justin Mikita, Dan Levy (co–creator and star of “Schitt’s Creek”), rapper MC Dusk, Shane West (“Gotham and Salem”), model Ireland Baldwin (daughter of Alec Baldwin daughter), rocker Ryan Cabrera, Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”), Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.ap, and Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell.

A plug here, too, for “Schitt’s Creek.” Levy, his famous father, Eugene Levy; Catherine O’Hara; Annie Murphy; Chris Elliott; and Emily Hampshire head up the fantastic cast. The series that centers on the wealthy Rose family, which loses its fortune and winds up at a motel in a town that the elder Rose (Levy) bought as a joke because of its name. There has to be a way to work Las Vegas, maybe even OTR, into a future plot line.

Dragons at the Center

Imagine Dragons paid an unbilled visit to Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Thursday afternoon. Just a much-anticipated visit, with nonalcoholic beverages (including specialty FizzyWater, I understand) served during the tour. The band is providing an auction package to the upcoming Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala on March 16 at MGM Grand Garden. Lionel Richie is booked as the headliner, with Muhammad Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, receiving the Keep Memory Alive Caregiver Hero Award.

The post-party …

Lady Gaga and her ample entourage partied at Bavettes Steakhouse Bar at Park MGM after Sunday’s concert. Her arrival touched of a ruckus on the casino floor.

It’s 12 to 5

“Criss Angel Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood has some grown-up content, including videos of severed bodies (and the saw act where an actual female seems cut in two), and some salty language from the star. Thus, the show is recommended for ages 12 and older, though ages 5 and older (accompanied by an adult, natch) are allowed.

This provision does not include 4-year-old audience member Johnny Crisstopher Sarantakos. He knows people.He’s the son of Criss Angel and Shaunyl Benson, who spent Saturday’s opener alternately watching the show and playing with the white streamers that were dropped on the audience.

Great Moments in Social Media

Donny Osmond posted a photo of his auto accident Monday afternoon. As he explained, “It’s snowing like crazy here in Utah, and guess who decided to hit a tree? … Luckily no one was hurt. Jackie at Martin’s Collision said she will help me out. Thanks Jackie! #mlkday2019”

Osmond did not seem at all injured, based on his post and his thumb’s-down pose with Jackie at his side. I commented, “Even away from the stage, you’re crushing it.” Nothing back yet …

Cool Hang Alert

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas co-vocalists AND column fave Stephanie Calvert is hosting a night of Pink songs at Piazza Lounge at Tuscany Casino on Tuesday night. The go time for band leader (and fellow column fave) Kenny Davidsen is 9:30 p.m. and the lineup of singers includes Clint Holmes, Ashley Fuller, Cassie Stone, Eric Sean, Justin Michael Rodriquez, Christine La Fond, Krystal Goddard, Stephanie Sanchez, Enoch Augustus Scott, Val Witherspoon, Charlie Starling and more, many more. The gig kicks at 9:30; the cover charge is as free as me …

