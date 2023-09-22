82°F
Kats

One week out, U2 teases Sphere production

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2023 - 11:18 am
 
The Sphere shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as seen from the pedestrian bridge ...
The Sphere shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, as seen from the pedestrian bridge over Sands Avenue between the Wynn and the Palazzo on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
U2 performs while filming a music video in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunday, Sept. ...
U2 performs while filming a music video in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
U2 performs while filming a music video in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunday, Sept. ...
U2 performs while filming a music video in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
U2 performs while filming a music video in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunday, Sept. ...
U2 performs while filming a music video in front of the Plaza hotel and casino on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least somebody is ready for the gridlock at Sphere.

U2 has posted interior video of the Sphere on its official IG page. The 12-second clip plays to “Zoo Station,” with the line, “I’m ready, I’m ready for the gridlock. I’m ready, to take it to the street.”

The taking to the street will start Friday night, when the band opens “U2 UV: Achtung Baby.”

The new post on social media shows interlocking images with colored computer coding, the “Achtung “Baby” album logo, what might or might not be four bowls of red liquid, and a pair of stacked aerial images of the Strip.

The scenes move fast, so just watch it all on repeat.

U2 has continued rehearsing to the launch series leading to Friday’s massively anticipated opening night. Expect “Achtung Baby,” the band’s 1991 album, to be played in its entirety. “Sunday Bloody Sunday” is reportedly among the hits being rehearsed.

The new single, “Atomic City,” is due out Friday and is also anticipated for the set list. The band uncorked the song while recording the video Saturday night in downtown Las Vegas.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

