Kats

Paul Shaffer’s next Vegas guest needs no introduction

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2018 - 5:49 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2018 - 6:48 pm

Paul Shaffer is on the line, and he has an important announcement.

Kind of.

It’s about the show he’s fronting at Caesars Palace’s Cleopatra’s Barge. “Paul Shaffer and the Shaf-Shifters” opens at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through the weekend, with dates continuing Oct. 11 to 13 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 (tickets start at $49, available at the Caesars Palace website).

But that is not the announcement. Rather, Shaffer has been sending out feelers to his famous friends to spice up this Vegas lounge revival. For weeks, we’ve bantered about who would join the band on stage, and we talked of this possibility again last month.

Shaffer has hit the mark with one of these well-known individuals.

“You had asked me, did I make any calls to my celebrity friends?” Shaffer said Tuesday. “Well, one has come through, specifically, for Thursday night … and it’s one I’m particularly excited about.”

This is where it gets tricky, as Shaffer attempts a bit of misdirection befitting magician Mac King’s show.

“I wanted to tell you, but I don’t totally want to give away the surprise,” Shaffer says. “In this person’s case, it’s a person who is a little bit private, always. But it’s a former boss of mine, a person for whom I have worked, and I’m thrilled this is happening.”

So, better late than never, we have figured this out. Shaffer’s next guest needs no introduction.

We will remind, in keeping with the mystique of Shaffer’s residency, he did work for David Letterman for 33 years. When I asked Shaffer if this boss of his toggled two networks, he said, “To answer that — I’d have to plead the Fifth. Or, not testify. I’ll not testify at all.”

Shaffer’s coy approach is an attempt to generate buzz while keeping his guest’s identity a secret. Don’t count on it. Even Siegfried & Roy, billed as Masters of the Impossible, would find that impossible.

But certainly Shaffer has a history in Vegas with Letterman, when “Late Night” taped for week at Bally’s in May 1987. The cavalcade of Vegas performers-of-the-moment included Sammy Davis Jr., Robert Goulet, Jerry Vale, Rip Taylor, Lola Falana, the Sacca Brothers, crossbow artist Hans Pantar, Clint Carvalho and his Exotic Birds, and showgirls from “Jubilee.”

Shaffer was right at home, even if his boss was not.

“Dave came out to introduce Sammy and he was wearing a Hawaiian shirt,” Shaffer recalls. “He didn’t know exactly how to dress in Las Vegas.”

Actually, Letterman was dressed as a tourist in today’s Las Vegas.

“He was prescient, as it turns out,” Shaffer says. “Far ahead of his time by Vegas standards.”

Shaffer recalls Sammy wiping out the place with “For Once in My Life,” on Davis’ second spin through the song.

“Sammy was so, so great, but he really did not want to rehearse, because he’d flown all night from Boston,” Shaffer says. “But we needed him to do one run-through to set the lights. He performed the number on the show, which was the second number, and it was great. But it was not as great as the rehearsal. I learned my lesson. I should have listened to Sammy.”

Shaffer is passionate about re-creating the days when live entertainment ruled Las Vegas, especially in the lounges when Louis Prima & Keely Smith with Sam Butera and the Witnesses raged at Sahara’s Casbar lounge. He drew an assortment of entertainers in his run in December and January — with Bill Medley and Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers, Martin Short, Penn Jillette, Sonny Charles of the Checkmates, Mirage headliner Terry Fator, bass great Will Lee of The World’s Most Dangerous Band, and Martha Wash (of The Weather Girls, who performed “It’s Raining Men”) on the scene.

David Perrico, helmsman of Pop Evolution and producer of the newly formed Pop 40 at Cleopatra’s Barge, serves as Shaffer’s own bandleader. The musical lineup is stacked with Vegas vets, with Shaffer as the exalted master of ceremonies.

Gearing up for his opener, Shaffer says of Thursday’s guest, “He is certainly aware of my fixation with Las Vegas.”

Otherwise …

“My old boss who is coming is going to take the stage,” Shaffer says. “He’ll do what he does, what he’s famous for doing.” Expect a top-notch, and maybe top 10, experience.

Related

Paul Shaffer bringing some famed friends to Caesars Palace show

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like