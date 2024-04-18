Phish to air Sphere finale live from Las Vegas

Phish Radio plans rebroadcasts, a live airing of the finale at the Sphere, and Trey Anastasio interivews.

Trey Anastasio, guitarist and singer-songwriter of the band Phish, gestures during an interview on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Trey Anastasio, guitarist and singer-songwriter of the band Phish, poses for a photograph during an interview on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Phish are shown in New York City on March 26, 2024. (Danny Clinch)

Phish is dialing up an instant flashback for its show at the Sphere.

The beloved jam band is airing its concerts exclusively on Phish Radio the next day at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Phish Radio on SiriusXM. Sunday’s finale will air live. The four-show series opens tonight.

Phish Radio hosts pick their top three moments from each show at 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Interviews with front man Trey Anastasio air each day.

Also, fans can revisit historic shows, such as October 2021 performances at MGM Grand Garden; and hear Phish Radio’s listener event at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York, among other programming.

Full Phish Radio broadcast schedule on SiriusXM

Thursday

9 am.: 11.3.18 performance from MGM Grand Garden.

2 p.m.: Trey Anastasio interview from SXM Wynn Las Vegas

4 p.m.: Headbands with Ari at Wynn Las Vegas.

5 p.m.: Page McConnell Interview at Wynn Las Vegas (premiere)

6 p.m.: 10.31.21 MGM Grand Garden show.

Friday

7 a.m.: Trey Anastasio Interview at SXM Wynn Las Vegas.

9 a.m.: Thursday's Sphere show.

1 p.m.: Phish Radio Friday Listener Event at Brooklyn Bowl in New York.

4 p.m.: Sphere Standouts: Sphere Standouts – top thee moments from first night.

5 p.m.: The Bunny Goes To Vegas.

6 p.m.: Thursday's Sphere show.

Saturday

6 a.m.: Sphere shaped Errant Path w/ Jonathan Fishman (replay).

9 a.m.: Friday's Sphere show.

Noon: Headbands from Vegas (Sphere weekend).

1 p.m.: Phish Radio Saturday Listener Event @ Brooklyn Bowl in New York.

4 p.m.: Sphere Standouts – top three moments from second night

5 p.m.: Page McConnell Interview at Wynn SXM Las Vegas.

6 p.m.: Saturday Sphere show.

Sunday

8 a.m.: Trey Anastasio interview at SXM Wynn Las Vegas.

9 a.m.: Saturday's Sphere show.

Noon: The Bunny Goes To Vegas.

1 p.m.: SXM Vegas highlights (Trey Wynn interview, listener events, etc.)

4 p.m: Sphere Standouts – top three moments from third night.

7 p.m. Phish finale, live broadcast.