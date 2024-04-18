78°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Phish to air Sphere finale live from Las Vegas

Phish are shown in New York City on March 26, 2024. (Danny Clinch)
Phish are shown in New York City on March 26, 2024. (Danny Clinch)
Trey Anastasio, guitarist and singer-songwriter of the band Phish, poses for a photograph durin ...
Trey Anastasio, guitarist and singer-songwriter of the band Phish, poses for a photograph during an interview on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Trey Anastasio, guitarist and singer-songwriter of the band Phish, gestures during an interview ...
Trey Anastasio, guitarist and singer-songwriter of the band Phish, gestures during an interview on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
More Stories
Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton at grand opening of Ole Red
Meow Wolf to cut 54 jobs in Las Vegas
Top-selling R&B act ever to perform at the Cosmopolitan
A-list actor, comic returning to Las Vegas Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 10:34 am
 

Phish is dialing up an instant flashback for its show at the Sphere.

The beloved jam band is airing its concerts exclusively on Phish Radio the next day at 9 a.m. Pacific time on Phish Radio on SiriusXM. Sunday’s finale will air live. The four-show series opens tonight.

Phish Radio hosts pick their top three moments from each show at 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Interviews with front man Trey Anastasio air each day.

Also, fans can revisit historic shows, such as October 2021 performances at MGM Grand Garden; and hear Phish Radio’s listener event at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York, among other programming.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
New Phish single drops ahead of Sphere series
recommend 2
A pairing of giants: Esports World Cup and the Sphere
recommend 3
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 4
‘It’s quite bizarre’: Las Vegas rocker opening for himself on Slash, WVH tour
recommend 5
‘An ambitious show’: The ‘Follies’ revival plays North Las Vegas
recommend 6
Cirque graveyard: ‘Beatles Love’ joins ‘Viva Elvis,’ ‘Zarkana’ as shows that have closed