108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Kats

Piff’s liftoff fires up #MaskUpNV event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2020 - 5:14 pm
 

Piff The Magic Dragon’s Summer of Firsts is in full flight. Before Wednesday, he’d never flown in a helicopter. He’d never appeared at a civic event in a Piff-branded face cover. He’d never driven in a motorcade, either.

The costumed magician can now check all those activities off the Piff List. All were achieved at the valley-wide #MaskUpNV event, beginning with a helicopter tour of the Strip and a landing at Sunrise Children’s Hospital’s heliport.

“I have managed to avoid this, all my life,” Piff, legal name John van der Put, said on his walk to the helicopter platform. “I am not joking.”

Another first would be the directive from pilot Joseph Fisher, who told Piff as we curled into the craft, “Watch your tail.”

Showgirl Jade Simone, Angela Stabile and Tiffany Mondell of Stabile Productions, and star chihuahua Mr. Piffles were in the Piff entourage. But just the dragon and his journo sidekick were on the flight.

After the sky-high trek over the Strip, Piff said, “I thought it would be a lot rougher. I could see the signs from my buddies Penn & Teller, David Copperfield. But for some reason I couldn’t see my sign facing the Strip. It was probably because it’s so big, unless you’re really, really far away you can’t see it.”

The dragon who does not breathe fire is nonetheless hot during COVID, having won “Tournament Of Laughs” on TBS after starring in a video clip where he escaped being chained to a flaming stake. Those were firsts, too.

“My next first is to buy a helicopter,” Piff said, “because I love it now.”

The parade of pop-up performances at 13 Las Vegas-area medical centers was organized by Greg Chase, founder and CEO of Experience Strategy Associates consulting company; and Douglas Johnson, president and executive of Entertainment Plus Productions of Las Vegas.

The event coalesced the workers’ message of masking: I protect you, you protect me. The performers arrived in customized masks, led by Vegas singer Emily Yates (we most recently remember her from “Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding” at Buca di Beppo at Bally’s).

The troupe performed on and around a fully equipped fire truck. The lineup was was filled with filled with aerialists, dancers, and the suddenly ubiquitous Elvis tribute artist Brendan Paul, who has become the city’s unofficial COVID event king (he also summoned his Elvis at Bally’s re-opening event on July 23). The event was themed for “The Greatest Showman,” with Yates belting out her own track of, “This Is Me.”

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance arrived at UMC, the fourth stop of the day. He is wearing a black-mesh mask these days.

The workers, most clad in PPE, held signs reading “Thank You,” and many grooved along with the performances. One, who works at Desert Springs Hospital, even has a name that reflects the workers’ passion.

“This is only in Las Vegas and it’s absolutely amazing,” said Faith Daly, who heads up medical staff services at Desert Springs. “It brings up a lot of people’s spirits, and gives us some hope to get through the day.”

The #MaskUpNV campaign, with its hashtag updated to match the social-media handle used by Gov. Steve Sisolak, launched June 25. That morning, dozens of entertainment-community figures held a masked fashion show at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. Vegas medical officials saw the coverage and contacted Chase to advance the cause for front-line workers.

“We are beyond thrilled,” Chase said at about the halfway point of Wednesday’s parade, which wound up mid-afternoon. “Watching all the thank-you signs just validated what we are doing.”

Expect to see a pronounced social- and mass-media effort in the coming weeks. Chase says he’ll take a break before moving forward with another large-scale, public event.

“We’ve had so much success, who knows?” Chase said. “This was all built out of the air.” The high-flying, magic dragon would concur.

TCS on FB

Keith Thompson is hosting highlights of The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas on the final Wednesday of each month, until the show can return live at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz. The show is presented on TCS’s and the Smith Center’s Facebook page. The post links to The Composers Showcase website and Relief Fund, which continues to support Las Vegas entertainers.

The Aug. 26 show features Righteous Brothers co-founder Bill Medley and John Wedemeyer on Medley’s “This Will Be The Last Time.” I was there for that performance and it was un-buh-lievable.

Performances in the 75-minute stream include Michael Cavanaugh from the Billy Joel musical “Movin’ Out”; celebrated songwriter, arranger and pianist Artie Butler; Vegas icon Clint Holmes; and trumpet great Kenny Rampton.

Merchants of merch

The ever-rocking Brody Dolyniuk, mentioned recently for his Aug. 24 Zeppelin USA Facebook Live event, is now in the pandemic souvenir game. He’s pitching “2020 SUCKS” and “I Survived 2020” T-shirts, tanks and jerseys. It’s all on his bonfire.com site; the Zepp show info is on his Facebook page.

And, Tony Felicetta of the Dino and the Sharps/Dean Martin tribute band, has designed Livid-19 items at Livid.com. As someone far wiser than I once said, “The guys get shirts! That’s just the way it is!”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
2
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
3
Las Vegas man arrested, accused of shooting at girlfriend’s home
Las Vegas man arrested, accused of shooting at girlfriend’s home
4
Nellis airman, suspect in her death had dated for years, report says
Nellis airman, suspect in her death had dated for years, report says
5
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
Las Vegas lawyer sues China over fan-free Raiders games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Marjorie Barrick Museum to reopen - Video
Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum, describes the exhibits “Kept to Myself” and “Excerpts” featured at the UNLV museum in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The museum is to reopen on Aug. 17,2020 by appointment only. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has back surgery after electric bike accident - Video
Simon Cowell underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a broken back and was recovering at a hospital. He will miss the opening shows of "America's Got Talent," which begin this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RV of Las Vegas entertainers missing from their home - Video
RJ entertainment columnist John Katsilometes talks to longtime Las Vegas entertainers Joe and Jessica Trammel, who discovered Wednesday afternoon that their RV, trailer and belongings had been stolen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Television shows could fuel Las Vegas tourism rebound - VIDEO
CBS reality dating competition series “Love Island" and ABC’s “Shark Tank” are set to film upcoming seasons in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST