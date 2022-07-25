Popular Vegas weatherman Kevin Janison takes on a KTNV tryout

The weekly forecast of the Las Vegas media landscape has produced some unexpected results. Kevin Janison is back on the air.

The massively popular (and recently retired) Vegas weatherman is joining the KTNV Channel 13 broadcast team this week. Janison is joining anchor Tricia Keen at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. through Thursday.

“We’re feeling it out to see if this leads to something more than just this week,” Janison said Monday. “But so far, everyone at the station has been very welcoming.”

Janison left KSNV Channel 3 on New Year’s Eve, ending a 15-year run at the Vegas NBC affiliate. Prior to that, he was at KLAS Channel 8. At the time, Janison said he wanted to achieve better balance in his life. He said on-air, “It’s a good chance this is the last weather cast I’ll ever be involved with. At some point, I will formulate exactly what I want to say as to why.”

Two KTNV broadcasters left the station after Friday’s shows. Veteran Vegas anchor Dave Courvoisier stepped down to return to his wife in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, closing out his 30-year career on local TV. Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom is also leaving the station, for a position at WABC in New York.

Anchor Todd Quinones also left the station last month to start the media consulting company HCue with former KTNV reporter Yasmeen Hassan. General Manager Chris Way and news director Nancy Bauer left the station at the beginning of June. Incoming Vice President and General Manager Jeff Kiernan, late of WXYZ and WMYD in Detroit, was due to begin his stint at the station Monday.

Janison is taking the temperature of his new environment before committing to any extended stay.

“I’m starting to look down the road and at some other commitments before figuring it out,” the weatherman said. “But so far, it feels good to be back.”

