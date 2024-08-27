89°F
Kats

Rap star jailed overnight after gun charge in Las Vegas

Lil Baby performs during Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Nov. 13, 20 ...
Lil Baby performs during Day N Vegas at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Rappers Lil Baby and Meek Mill walk the blue carpet at the Fanatics Super Bowl LVIII Party at M ...
Rappers Lil Baby and Meek Mill walk the blue carpet at the Fanatics Super Bowl LVIII Party at Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Saturday Feb. 10, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)
Drake and 21 Savage perform during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, D ...
Drake and 21 Savage perform during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2024 - 9:36 am
 
Updated August 27, 2024 - 10:40 am

Rap star Lil Baby has been arrested in Las Vegas for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

The headliner, whose legal name is Dominique Jones, was reportedly booked into Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 after video showed him being passed a gun at a yet-undisclosed location.

TMZ reports, “Lil Baby was seen at the encore in Vegas in the club …” Wynn/Encore representatives have not verified whether the incident happened at that resort’s nightclubs.

Las Vegas attorney David Chesnoff, who is working with Atlanta lawyer Drew Findling on Lil Baby’s case, said in a phone chat Tuesday, “to be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf, we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

Chesnoff said the rapper has been released. Chesnoff was not aware of the location of the arrest.

Nevada does not recognize carry concealed weapon permits issued in Georgia.

Lil Baby is a recurring Las Vegas headliner. He and Lil Wayne performed at the 49ers’ post-Super Bowl party at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

