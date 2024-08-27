Rap star jailed overnight after gun charge in Las Vegas
Rap star Lil Baby has been arrested in Las Vegas for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.
The headliner, whose legal name is Dominique Jones, was reportedly booked into Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 after video showed him being passed a gun at a yet-undisclosed location.
TMZ reports, “Lil Baby was seen at the encore in Vegas in the club …” Wynn/Encore representatives have not verified whether the incident happened at that resort’s nightclubs.
Las Vegas attorney David Chesnoff, who is working with Atlanta lawyer Drew Findling on Lil Baby’s case, said in a phone chat Tuesday, “to be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia carrying a concealed weapon (CCW) Permit. On his behalf, we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”
Chesnoff said the rapper has been released. Chesnoff was not aware of the location of the arrest.
Nevada does not recognize carry concealed weapon permits issued in Georgia.
Lil Baby is a recurring Las Vegas headliner. He and Lil Wayne performed at the 49ers’ post-Super Bowl party at Omnia at Caesars Palace.
