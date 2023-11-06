R&B icons New Edition to headline Strip residency

The full lineup of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill are signed up for this run at the Encore Theater.

Ricky Bell, from left, Johnny Gill, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, and Bobby Brown of New Edition perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Ricky Bell, from left, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition pose in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

New Edition’s performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday was a forecast of the group’s plans in ’24.

The hit-making R&B stars of the ’80s have announced a residency run at Encore Theater from Feb 28-March 9. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com. The full lineup of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill are signed up for this run.

New Edition performed in honor of inductees the Spinners at Friday’s Rock Hall ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The band was reportedly in fine form, donned in black slacks and matching velour maroon jackets, their famed choreograph spot-on as Brown cut loose on “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love.”

The group broke in in 1983 with the album “Candy Girl.” Since splitting in the mid-1990s, they have reunited in 2011 to launch the anniversary of that release, and also performed on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

In a statement, the band said: “Fulfilling a career-long dream to solidify ourselves with a residency performance in the Entertainment Capital of the world, we are beyond excited to embark on this fantastical journey at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. On behalf of all of us, including Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny, it is our extreme purpose to give our fans a show that they cannot witness anywhere else in the world.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.