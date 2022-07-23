Reports: U2 to open MSG Sphere, headline residency

U2 has frequently headlined in Las Vegas. Their most recent Vegas shows were two dates at T-Mobile Arena in May 2018.

Bono, left, and The Edge of U2 perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

From left, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome on Dec. 8, 2019, in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images/TNS)

La viga final se coloca en la cima de la MSG Sphere en The Venetian durante una ceremonia de colocación en el lugar de entretenimiento en Las Vegas el martes 24 de mayo de 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

U2 is expected to open the MSG Sphere and perform a multi-show engagement. This is according to original reporting from Billboard, citing multiple sources.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment spokeswoman said Saturday morning, “We don’t have any announcements to share at this time regarding the opening of MSG Sphere.”

The MSG Sphere is being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment, headed up by chairman James Dolan.

U2 has frequently headlined in Las Vegas, including performances at Sam Boyd Stadium, Thomas & Mack Center and MGM Grand Garden. Their most recent Vegas shows were at T-Mobile Arena on May 11-12, 2018.

The U2 shows would be the first dates at the technically advanced music and theatrical production being built just behind The Venetian and Palazzo off Sands Avenue and the Strip. The venue is scheduled to open at the end of 2023, at a cost of $1.8 billion.

The U2 production would be presented as a residency, spread over multiple months and on non-consecutive days.

U2 is the second-highest grossing band ever, trailing only the Rolling Stones, with $2.22 billion earned and 28.3 million tickets sold. Among active rock acts, U2 is the longest-running band with its original lineup and no changes. The band formed in 1976.

The Sphere is set to seat 17,500, expanding to about 19,000 when standing is opened up. A 160,000-square-foot display plane, which wraps around the stadium-style seating, is among its ground-breaking technological features. The high-definition screen will have resolution 82 times better than today’s television screens.

