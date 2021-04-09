Roger Waters, Kane Brown set T-Mobile dates

In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Kane Brown performs "Heaven South" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Country singers Brown and Darius Rucker are sharing a chart record as the first two solo acts who are also minorities to follow each other with No. 1 country songs in the 28-year history of the Billboard Country Airplay chart. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, brought his angry Us + Them tour to the T-Mobile Arena. (Tom Donoghue)

T-Mobile Arena is resetting its live performances for 2022. The latest announcements arrive from a rock legend, and a rising country star.

Roger Waters is headlining the arena Oct. 1, 2022, in his “This Is Not A Drill” tour. The series was pushed back from 2020 because of COVID.

Kane Brown, a five-time Academy of Country Music award-winner who built a following on his social-media platforms, is playing the venue Feb. 4.

Waters, the visionary co-founder of Pink Floyd, to appear in the round at T-Mobile (Eric Church, too, has opted for the in-the-round production format in his show set for next May).

Waters’ statement about the tour informs his worldwide following, “This Is Not A Drill is a ground breaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it. Love R.”

Waters’ official statement was delivered in red text, too. Sadly, we don’t have that particular function.

Brown is originally a four-sport athlete in high school and an avid NBA fan. He has committed to headline every NBA arena on his “Blessed & Free” tour, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and Staples Center in L.A. Brown is also visiting several non-NBA cities, including Las Vegas.

From his official bio, Brown has been labeled the “future of Country” by Billboard magazine and among the “31 People Changing the South” by Time magazine. He rose to prominence with his self-named debut album from December 2016, and its follow-up, “Experiment,” the latter announced on his Twitter page.

Kane’s debut album spent 13weeks at the top of the Billboard country charts. His second release debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. And, the country artist’s “Heaven” and “What Ifs” are among the most-streamed country singles of all time.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.