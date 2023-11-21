47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Rolling Stones to return to Las Vegas in ‘24

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 6:23 am
 
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, from left, of the Rolling Stones shown in a promot ...
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, from left, of the Rolling Stones shown in a promotional photo for the band's next album, "Hackney Diamonds," due out Oct. 20. (Mark Seliger)
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. ...
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. ...
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Rolling Stones are returning to Vegas next spring.

Riding high on their latest release, “Hackney Diamonds,” the band is set to play at Allegiant Stadium on May 11. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.com.

The Stones most recently played Las Vegas, also at Allegiant Stadium, on Nov. 6, 2021.

“Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Satisfaction” are confirmed for the upcoming tour’s set list. The band also has earned a Grammy nomination for “Angry,” the first single from the new album.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
2
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
Verstappen’s post-race pit stop: Omnia Nightclub
3
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
Resort leaders concur: F1 was best Las Vegas event in history
4
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
5
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Music legend adds 17 dates to Las Vegas Strip production
Music legend adds 17 dates to Las Vegas Strip production
‘The sting’ is back: Scorpions returning to the Strip
‘The sting’ is back: Scorpions returning to the Strip
R&B icons New Edition to headline Strip residency
R&B icons New Edition to headline Strip residency
Lady Gaga joins U2 on stage at the Sphere
Lady Gaga joins U2 on stage at the Sphere
Rod Stewart announces final dates for Strip residency
Rod Stewart announces final dates for Strip residency
Sammy Hagar’s Las Vegas plans intact; Satriani joins U.S. tour
Sammy Hagar’s Las Vegas plans intact; Satriani joins U.S. tour