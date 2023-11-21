Rolling Stones to return to Las Vegas in ‘24

The Rolling Stones are playing Allegiant Stadium on May 11 as part of their Hackney Diamonds tour.

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, from left, of the Rolling Stones shown in a promotional photo for the band's next album, "Hackney Diamonds," due out Oct. 20. (Mark Seliger)

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Rolling Stones are returning to Vegas next spring.

Riding high on their latest release, “Hackney Diamonds,” the band is set to play at Allegiant Stadium on May 11. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.com.

The Stones most recently played Las Vegas, also at Allegiant Stadium, on Nov. 6, 2021.

“Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Satisfaction” are confirmed for the upcoming tour’s set list. The band also has earned a Grammy nomination for “Angry,” the first single from the new album.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.