Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at Cosmopolitan goes dark — for now
It’s clear Rose. Rabbit. Lie. can’t cover its costs with a 25 percent capacity directive in current COVID protocols.
Rose. Rabbit. Lie, the second-level hideaway at the Cosmopolitan, has closed, at least for the foreseeable future, the company’s website has announced.
“Rose. Rabbit. Lie. is temporarily closed and will reopen at a later date.”
Saturday was last night of business at the supper club, which has presented dinner and live entertainment since the resort reopened in June.
There has been no formal reason given for the shutdown. But it is clear the club can’t cover its operating costs with a 25 percent capacity directive in current COVID protocols. Ideally, the venue can reopen when those restrictions are relaxed.
Las Vegas favorites Skye Dee Miles and Savannah Lynx have fronted the band at RRL, with such unique acts as aerialist Jessica Delgado, tap-dance master Kenji Igus and beat-box artist Jay R Beatbox appearing through the night.
