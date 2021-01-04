Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at Cosmopolitan goes dark — for now

It’s clear Rose. Rabbit. Lie. can’t cover its costs with a 25 percent capacity directive in current COVID protocols.

A masked Skye Dee Miles is shown at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, June 26, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Skye Dee MIles and Savannah Lynx are shown at Miles' new aerial rig at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Masked aerialist Jessica Delgado shown at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, June 26, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Rose. Rabbit. Lie, the second-level hideaway at the Cosmopolitan, has closed, at least for the foreseeable future, the company’s website has announced.

“Rose. Rabbit. Lie. is temporarily closed and will reopen at a later date.”

Saturday was last night of business at the supper club, which has presented dinner and live entertainment since the resort reopened in June.

There has been no formal reason given for the shutdown. But it is clear the club can’t cover its operating costs with a 25 percent capacity directive in current COVID protocols. Ideally, the venue can reopen when those restrictions are relaxed.

Las Vegas favorites Skye Dee Miles and Savannah Lynx have fronted the band at RRL, with such unique acts as aerialist Jessica Delgado, tap-dance master Kenji Igus and beat-box artist Jay R Beatbox appearing through the night.

