Rush, Neil Peart focus of tribute in downtown Las Vegas

Videos of Neil Peart performing with Rush will be played on the LED panels 90 feet above street level at the Fremont Street Experience.

Rush drummer Neil Peart plays during the band's performance at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on August 14, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Neil Peart of Rush performing during the the R40 Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 25, 2015. Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the band Rush, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 67. (Tom Donoghue)

Well, Las Vegas will get one more Rush show after all.

The Fremont Street Experience is paying tribute to the legendary rock band and late drummer Neil Peart at 9 p.m. Friday. An hourlong audio and video showcase titled “Rush Hour” is planned for new-and-improved, mind-blowing FSE Viva Vision canopy.

Videos of Peart performing with Rush will be played on the LED panels 90 feet above street level. The cover band Alter Ego will perform “Tom Sawyer” to kick off the music segment. DJs will alternate such Rush staples as “Limelight” and “The Spirit of Radio.”

Peart died Jan. 7 after a three-year battle with brain cancer, a fight he kept private from the band’s legions of fans. Rush’s final Las Vegas show was at MGM Grand Garden in July 2016, on its “R40” 40th anniversary tour.

