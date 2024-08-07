109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Sammy Hagar still flooring it in Van Halen-tinged tour

Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on We ...
Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sammy Hagar performs with The Circle at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. on Sunday, July 18, 2021 ...
Sammy Hagar performs with The Circle at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar performs with The Circle at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. on S ...
Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar performs with The Circle at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Sammy Hagar attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesda ...
Sammy Hagar attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on We ...
Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Janet Jackson performs onstage during the opening night of her Metamorphosis - The Las Vegas Re ...
Janet Jackson’s NYE production to highlight Strip theater ‘relaunch’
Report: ‘Wizard’ production would cost Sphere $80M
The Killers played T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26, 2022. The rockers performed almost two years to t ...
The Killers drop new song ahead of Vegas residency
Superstar headliner extends residency at Strip resort
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2024 - 6:36 pm
 
Updated August 6, 2024 - 7:00 pm

Sammy Hagar is a car guy. He plans to auction his prized 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari for about $5 million at the next Barrett-Jackson auction in October. The Red Rocker’s zeal for pedal-to-the-metal driving inspired his signature song.

Hagar knows about after-market modifications, too. Just look at his touring band, rolling into MGM Grand Garden on Friday night on Hagar’s “Best of All Worlds” summer tour. This high-performance vehicle can be likened to a restored Van Halen.

Guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani is in for the legendary Eddie Van Halen. Jason Bonham is in for Alex Van Halen on drums. Original band mate Michael Anthony is still furnishing horsepower on bass. Keyboardist/vocalist Rai Thistlethwayte, heretofore unknown to many Hagar fans, adds a completely live sound from the stage.

“The idea of putting together guys who maybe have not played together before — Joe and Mike and I have not played together with Jason before — is a revelation,” Hagar said in a recent phone chat. “Having Rai on stage and real, live keyboards is new — we’ve been playing to (keyboard) tracks for the past 15, 20 years. Having everything being played live is a real game-changer for me, in a good way.”

An Alex outreach

The tour’s set list is heavy with Van Halen cuts, “5150,” “Top of The World,” “Best of Both Worlds,” and “Right Now” from the 1985-‘96 Hagar era, and even “Panama” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘bout Love” from the David Lee Roth years.

But a component missing is the surviving Van Halen, Alex, who is not involved in the tour or in Hagar’s post-Van Halen career.

“I reached out to Alex a dozen times, before this tour was announced, and got no response,” Hagar said. “I mean, I’ve asked him to meet me under any conditions, any circumstances, anytime, anyplace, anywhere. It’s not like, ‘Well, let me think about it.’ It’s like, no answer. Zero.”

Hagar said he would offer Van Halen the spotlight “to just play a couple of songs, or if you want to be the drummer the whole night, or be the executive producer (laughs). What to you want to do?”

Hagar says he can’t recall a time Alex Van Halen has performed without his brother. Fittingly, the famed drummer is due to issue his autobiography, “Brothers,” this fall. That project might have something to do with the chasm of communication with the former Van Halen singer.

“I’m sure when he made his book deal, they said, ‘You cannot talk to Dave, and you cannot talk to Hagar,” the veteran rocker said. “I guarantee you, that that was part of the deal.”

The right guys

Hagar has utilized Bonham in The Circle, his ongoing band, and on tour. He says of the son of the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, “He plays just like his dad, and like Alex. And Alex played just like his dad, too. I have picked the right guys for this tour.”

Hagar’s show at MGM Grand is the epicenter of an entire weekend of activity at his many Las Vegas partnership venues. Parties for his buoyant Redhead devotees are scheduled from Friday through Sunday at such haunts as The Loft at Hagar’ Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood; Crush American Grill, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, Losers Bar and International Smoke at MGM Grand; The Barbershop at the Cosmopolitan and Sammy’s Island at Palms Pool.

The entire list and scope of the events rival any of Jimmy Buffet’s Parrot Head festivals across Vegas (the full event list is at facebook.com/SammysBeachBarRum/events).

Sammy’s Island is Hagar’s latest long-term Vegas partnership. Formally launched in May, Hagar’s name graces the former Kaos Pool space and his Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum and Sammy’s Beach Bar canned cocktails are served at the poolside Tiki Bar. It’s a full Hagar experience, loved by Redheads.

Not there yet

But Sammy’s Island concept is still evolving. To meet Hagar’s original vision, the live-music stage needs to be consistently populated by the Red Rocker’s famous friends, along with well-known Las Vegas rock acts.

“The only problem we have with the Island is, to really do what I had envisioned, is we need more live music and more entertainment,” Hagar said. “But we came in so late in the year, we didn’t get it done until May and on opening day it was like they were still painting the walls as they were opening the door (laughs). So most of the bands that I tried to put they’re all booked for the summer. Loverboy is one of the bands I wanted to play there, and they’re out on tour with me.”

Hagar is calling his own number to party at his Island for his annual Cabo birthday bash. The 34th installment is branching out to the Palms on Oct. 4-5. Hagar will perform with The Circle, backed by longstanding lead guitarist Vic Johnson and powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff in the mix.

Hagar will be 77 for this bash, but he still has a lot of tread on the tire. He recites a line that Alex Van Halen used on him in the Van Halen years.

“Al’s famous saying was, ‘Hey, Sam, we ain’t gettin’ no younger,’ And I’d say, ‘Al, you’re right, we ain’t gettin’ no younger,’” Hagar said. “It’s been 20 years, so let’s go do this.”

Cool Hang Alert

On the topic of rock, Las Vegas and the color red …

The ever-rocking Franky Perez & The All Nighters continue their “Hot Vegas Nights” series at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort at 8 p.m. (doors) and 9 p.m. (show time) Friday. Get their early. And watch out for the headliner wading into the crowd to sing a cappella, and also the grooving of the showgirls.

PodKats episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Vegas brewmaster’s beer wins gold medal in top competition
recommend 2
The Killers drop new song ahead of Vegas residency
recommend 3
Elaine Wynn’s last tour of The Mirage: ‘A deeply personal place’
recommend 4
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 5
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 6
A guitar with no brand: Why Hard Rock Las Vegas is going ‘generic’