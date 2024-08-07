Sammy Hagar still flooring it in Van Halen-tinged tour

Sammy Hagar is still going full tilt as he brings his Van Halen-tinged show to Las Vegas.

Rock star Sammy Hagar is opening "Sammy's Island" at the Palms pool this summer on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sammy Hagar attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar performs with The Circle at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Sammy Hagar performs with The Circle at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Sammy Hagar is a car guy. He plans to auction his prized 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari for about $5 million at the next Barrett-Jackson auction in October. The Red Rocker’s zeal for pedal-to-the-metal driving inspired his signature song.

Hagar knows about after-market modifications, too. Just look at his touring band, rolling into MGM Grand Garden on Friday night on Hagar’s “Best of All Worlds” summer tour. This high-performance vehicle can be likened to a restored Van Halen.

Guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani is in for the legendary Eddie Van Halen. Jason Bonham is in for Alex Van Halen on drums. Original band mate Michael Anthony is still furnishing horsepower on bass. Keyboardist/vocalist Rai Thistlethwayte, heretofore unknown to many Hagar fans, adds a completely live sound from the stage.

“The idea of putting together guys who maybe have not played together before — Joe and Mike and I have not played together with Jason before — is a revelation,” Hagar said in a recent phone chat. “Having Rai on stage and real, live keyboards is new — we’ve been playing to (keyboard) tracks for the past 15, 20 years. Having everything being played live is a real game-changer for me, in a good way.”

An Alex outreach

The tour’s set list is heavy with Van Halen cuts, “5150,” “Top of The World,” “Best of Both Worlds,” and “Right Now” from the 1985-‘96 Hagar era, and even “Panama” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘bout Love” from the David Lee Roth years.

But a component missing is the surviving Van Halen, Alex, who is not involved in the tour or in Hagar’s post-Van Halen career.

“I reached out to Alex a dozen times, before this tour was announced, and got no response,” Hagar said. “I mean, I’ve asked him to meet me under any conditions, any circumstances, anytime, anyplace, anywhere. It’s not like, ‘Well, let me think about it.’ It’s like, no answer. Zero.”

Hagar said he would offer Van Halen the spotlight “to just play a couple of songs, or if you want to be the drummer the whole night, or be the executive producer (laughs). What to you want to do?”

Hagar says he can’t recall a time Alex Van Halen has performed without his brother. Fittingly, the famed drummer is due to issue his autobiography, “Brothers,” this fall. That project might have something to do with the chasm of communication with the former Van Halen singer.

“I’m sure when he made his book deal, they said, ‘You cannot talk to Dave, and you cannot talk to Hagar,” the veteran rocker said. “I guarantee you, that that was part of the deal.”

The right guys

Hagar has utilized Bonham in The Circle, his ongoing band, and on tour. He says of the son of the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, “He plays just like his dad, and like Alex. And Alex played just like his dad, too. I have picked the right guys for this tour.”

Hagar’s show at MGM Grand is the epicenter of an entire weekend of activity at his many Las Vegas partnership venues. Parties for his buoyant Redhead devotees are scheduled from Friday through Sunday at such haunts as The Loft at Hagar’ Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood; Crush American Grill, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, Losers Bar and International Smoke at MGM Grand; The Barbershop at the Cosmopolitan and Sammy’s Island at Palms Pool.

The entire list and scope of the events rival any of Jimmy Buffet’s Parrot Head festivals across Vegas (the full event list is at facebook.com/SammysBeachBarRum/events).

Sammy’s Island is Hagar’s latest long-term Vegas partnership. Formally launched in May, Hagar’s name graces the former Kaos Pool space and his Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum and Sammy’s Beach Bar canned cocktails are served at the poolside Tiki Bar. It’s a full Hagar experience, loved by Redheads.

Not there yet

But Sammy’s Island concept is still evolving. To meet Hagar’s original vision, the live-music stage needs to be consistently populated by the Red Rocker’s famous friends, along with well-known Las Vegas rock acts.

“The only problem we have with the Island is, to really do what I had envisioned, is we need more live music and more entertainment,” Hagar said. “But we came in so late in the year, we didn’t get it done until May and on opening day it was like they were still painting the walls as they were opening the door (laughs). So most of the bands that I tried to put they’re all booked for the summer. Loverboy is one of the bands I wanted to play there, and they’re out on tour with me.”

Hagar is calling his own number to party at his Island for his annual Cabo birthday bash. The 34th installment is branching out to the Palms on Oct. 4-5. Hagar will perform with The Circle, backed by longstanding lead guitarist Vic Johnson and powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff in the mix.

Hagar will be 77 for this bash, but he still has a lot of tread on the tire. He recites a line that Alex Van Halen used on him in the Van Halen years.

“Al’s famous saying was, ‘Hey, Sam, we ain’t gettin’ no younger,’ And I’d say, ‘Al, you’re right, we ain’t gettin’ no younger,’” Hagar said. “It’s been 20 years, so let’s go do this.”

Cool Hang Alert

On the topic of rock, Las Vegas and the color red …

The ever-rocking Franky Perez & The All Nighters continue their “Hot Vegas Nights” series at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort at 8 p.m. (doors) and 9 p.m. (show time) Friday. Get their early. And watch out for the headliner wading into the crowd to sing a cappella, and also the grooving of the showgirls.

PodKats episodes

What: Sammy Hagar's Redheads parties.

When: From Friday through Sunday, fans will party at several Las Vegas venues.

Where: Locations include The LOFT at Hagar's Cabo Wabo Cantina at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood; CRUSH American Grill, Nellie's Southern Kitchen, Losers Bar and International Smoke at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino; The Barbershop at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; and Sammy's Island at Palms Pool.

Many participating restaurants and bars will be giving away tickets to Hagar's sold-out "Vegas Birthday Bash!" at The Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday, Oct. 4 or Saturday, Oct. 5. Fans can earn raffle tickets with purchases of Hagar's award-winning spirits, including Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with rock icon Rick Springfield; Santo Tequila and Mezquila, a partnership with tastemaker Guy Fieri; Sammy's canned cocktails and Red Rocker Brewing Co.'s Red Rocker Lager, a refreshing Mexican-style beer rolling out in Nevada this summer.

Palms Resort Casino will welcome fans with discounts and packages for room bookings throughout the weekend, from Friday through Sunday.

Official Redhead Concert Pre-Parties on Friday:

— Cabo Wabo Cantina, Hagar's rockin' Mexican restaurant and bar overlooking the Las Vegas Strip at Miracle Mile Shops, will host a taco and margarita concert pre-party at The LOFT from 2-6 p.m. Priced at $45 in advance or $50 at the door, tickets include an all-you-can-eat taco bar and a Santo tequila margarita. Prepared by Executive Chef Tacho Kneeland, the taco buffet will feature beef, chicken and carnitas tacos, corn and white tortillas and flavorful, house-made salsas and guacamole. With each purchase of one of Hagar's spirits or Red Rocker Lager, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes. In addition to birthday bash tickets, prizes include autographed bottles of Sammy's premium spirits and a signed guitar. Reservations can be made by emailing kristen.maurer@cabowabovegas.com.

MGM Grand Hotel and Casino will present happy hours and pre-parties at several restaurants and bars:

— Crush American Grill: Enjoy the Punch, Drunk Love, a refreshing summer cocktail made with Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Amaro Montenegro, fresh lime juice, strawberry puree, and agave nectar.

— Nellie's Southern Kitchen: Toast the show with Sammy's Mai Tai, the Mint Macadamia Mule, and Sammy's top-shelf canned cocktails in tangerine dream, island pop, cherry cola, and pineapple splash flavors.

— International Smoke: A rockin' happy hour will feature Santo tequila and Sammy's Beach Bar Rum from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

— Losers Bar: Offering a lineup of signature Sammy's Beach Bar cocktails and cans of Sammy's spirits.

Official Redhead Concert After Parties on Friday:

— Nellie's Southern Kitchen will host a rockin' after-hours party with a live performance by Hagar tribute band, 3 Lock Box, plus Hagar's spirits will be offered as 2-for-1 specials.

— Losers Bar will welcome fans back after the show with 2-for-1 deals on Hagar's spirits and a vibe that harmoniously blends rock with country.

— The Barbershop inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host an official afterparty featuring a live performance by Radio XX, complete with rockin' covers of Hagar favorites. The bar will feature shots and cocktails made with Santo tequila blanco and cans of Red Rocker Lager.

Rockin' Redhead Pool Party on Saturday:

— Sammy's Island at Palms Casino Resort: After rocking out at Sammy Hagar's "The Best of All Worlds" show, fans can chill out at the Rockin' Redhead Pool Party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the day after the show. Live music by Even Flow will set the party mood with '90s covers, plus DJ Rick Gee and the Dancing DJs will play rock hits throughout the day. Admission is free to hotel and non-hotel guests. Non-hotel guests must be 21+ with valid ID. Cabana bookings are available.