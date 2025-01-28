‘Sexbomb’ at 84: Legendary showman returning to Las Vegas

The one and only Tom Jones returns to Encore Theater in May.

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ross Halpin)

Tom Jones arrives at Willie Nelson 90, celebrating the singer's 90th birthday, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Invision/AP)

Tom Jones’ new tour is called, “Defy Explanation,” but we’ll try.

The guy’s a stud. There’s your explanation.

Still in fine voice and command of the stage, the 84-year-old superstar returns to Encore Theater on May 14, 16-17 (tickets on sale 9 a.m. Pacific time Friday).

Jones most recently played the venue for two shows this past September, performing re-arranged versions of classics “It’s Not Unusual,” “Delilah,” “What’s New Pussycat,” his inspired cover of Prince’s “Kiss,” and a personal favorite, “Sexbomb.”

Jones debuted on the Strip at Flamingo in 1968, one of the few headliners of that era (joined by current Flamingo headliner, Wayne Newton) still performing in Las Vegas. He took an 11-year break after appearing at MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theater (today’s David Copperfield Theater) before resuming his relationship with Vegas at Wynn.

Jones can still inhabit the classics and is good for an old-Vegas yarn. In his Sept. 28 show, he recalled his friendship with a fellow legend and Las Vegas headliner.

“One night, Elvis said to me – heh, heh, heh – ‘You know, Chuck Berry’s in the lounge, ya wanna go see him?’ ’’ Jones recalled. “I said, ‘Yes!’ So we went to see Chuck Berry. We’re listening to him and watching him, and Elvis turns to me and says, ‘You know something? There’s the real King of Rock ‘n’ Roll up there, right now.”

Sir Tom ended that show with Berry’s “Johnny B. Good,” a knight honoring two kings.

His Journey

Classic-rock stalwart Journey has a new manager: Entertainment industry power player Larry Rudolph.

Rudolph continues to manage Steven Tyler’s career, after managing Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. Tyler is hosting his Janie’s Fund charity show and gala after Sunday’s Grammy Awards telecast.

We have said previously that Aerosmith’s announcement that it was retiring from touring did not preclude the band returning to a limited-run format in Vegas. Citing Tyler’s ongoing vocal concerns, the band announced this past August it was stepping away from lengthy tours. But Tyler planning to sing at his chosen charity event.

Aerosmith headlined the booming “Deuces are Wild” series at Park Theater/Dolby Live from April 2019-November 2022. We are not ruling out a return. We can, you know, dream on …

Tease this …

We forecast John Fogerty with sons Shane and Tyler, will be back at Encore Theater, this year.

Marino extends

Iconic Vegas drag queen Frank Marino is adding dates to his “Divas Drags & Drinks” show at Virgin Hotel’s 24 Oxford, beginning 4 p.m. Sunday. Marino’s shows are 6 p.m. on “most” Fridays and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sundays.

Marino dropped his Joan Rivers persona after his holiday shows, but still appears in the show as a random, randy diva.

This means all portrayals in the show are living entertainers: Pink, Cher, Beyonce, Liza Minnelli, Lizzo and Mariah Carey.

In preparation for his return, the 61-year-old Marino has been convalescing after his second face lift. Meaning, two lifts on his one face. The first was when he was 47. He is fine with this being reported; I’ll spare you the photos.

Cool Hang Alert

Noybel Gorgoy is originally from Cuba. How very fitting, then, that the soaring vocalist is headlining the new Havana 1957 restaurant/music venue at Flamingo. The place is open to the public and we stopped in Saturday night. Born in Havana, Eduardo Araoz and his team at Vida & Estilo Hospitality Group have nailed this concept.

The name of the restaurant tells you what they’ve achieved. Culinary and music authenticity fill the place (despite the famous resort’s name, Flamingo offered no South Beach-themed concepts).

Gorgoy is the ideal performer, once a cast member in the “Havana Nights” show at Stardust in the mid-2000s. She and her band let it fly at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. No cover; dinner reservations encouraged.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.