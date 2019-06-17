Shania Twain returning to Las Vegas Strip with new residency

Shania Twain poses for a portrait at her Manhattan hotel, Friday, June 14, 2019, in New York. Twain will begin a new residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, starting in December 2019. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Those sightings of Shania Twain on the Strip this year have been no coincidence. The country superstar is headlining a 23-show residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood starting in December.

Twain’s “Let’s Go!” residency premieres Dec. 6 and runs for select dates through the end of the year, returning in March, May and June. Tickets start at $60, minus fees, and are available at ticketmaster.com/shaniavegas or at the Planet Hollywood box office.

The news is out!! I’m returning to Vegas this December, for my new residency ‘Let’s Go’ at @ZapposTheater! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am PT. I am SO excited for this show, and can’t wait to see you all there https://t.co/lzxVzpbYFH pic.twitter.com/tdmcgWGrXs — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 17, 2019

Twain has visited Gwen Stefani’s resident production at Zappos Theater back in March, saying at the time, “I was checking out that room. I was checking out when Gwen was doing in there. I loved the indoor-amphitheater, party vibe.”

Twain was also at Celine Dion’s finale at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 8. She previously headlined that venue for 105 performances from 2012-2014.

