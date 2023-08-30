107°F
Kats

Sphere debuts U2 display ahead of ‘Achtung Baby’ shows

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 8:41 pm
 
Updated August 29, 2023 - 8:54 pm
Traffic travels past The Sphere while it shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, on Tu ...
Traffic travels past The Sphere while it shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Sphere shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las V ...
The Sphere shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Sphere shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las V ...
The Sphere shows an advertisement for its opening show, U2, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Sphere is showing off again.

Tuesday night the bulbous conversation piece broadcast the “U2 UV: Achtung Baby” venue launch. The video show started promptly at 8 p.m. and was to run until 11 p.m. U2 opens a month from the show, Sept. 29.

The venue took on various shades of purple, blue and green as the now-customary crowd of onlookers gathered on the Sands Bridge between Palazzo and Wynn Las Vegas.

The presentation was to continue through the night. The branding was powerful, putting the U2 production in prominent position. But it didn’t compare to previous displays of the jack-o-lantern, aquarium, moon and the fireworks show that kicked off the dazzling shows on July 4.

Mike Gunning, who runs a few hardware stores in Indianapolis, is in town for the Retail People Solutions conference. His group is staying at the Trump, and walked across the Strip just to catch the show.

“This is kind of boring, at this minute, compared to what we saw last night,” Gunning said as he gazed through the bridge’s glass panels. “Last night was very interesting. The aquarium was pretty neat. Bring back the pumpkin.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

