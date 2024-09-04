Sphere, neighbors agree in sound decision

Sphere’s outdoor shows will not exceed sound at 85 decibels on “waiver days” to appease Park Tower residents.

A drawing made by a Clark County student is displayed on the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child stays cool by a misting fan as the Sphere displays a show on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you’re gonna throw a party, let the neighbors know. And keep it down.

That is what Sphere officials have promised to residents of nearby Park Towers at Hughes Center. The venue shook up the 84-unit luxury high rise with the July 4 premiere of its robust XO Audio system.

Sphere has big plans for that new sound technology, which accompanies video displays on its external Exosphere surface.

Park Towers residents have plans, too — for comparative peace and quiet.

So Sphere executive Rich Constable and Park Towers General Manager Larry May, representing the high-rise’s Board of Directors, have forged a compromise: Cap the sound at 85 decibels on “waiver days,” and make a two-week notice of high-volume events to Park Tower residents.

The heightened sound will only be allowed between 9 a.m-11:30 p.m. on those days, with the exception of New Year’s Eve, which can go until 1 a.m.

County hears the noise issue

The agreement will be read into the record at Wednesday’s Clark County Planning Meeting. The new deal precludes a formal protest about Sphere’s outdoor sound from the Park Towers Board of Directors.

“The Sphere and Park Towers have worked together, and they came with these new and with these conditions,” May said Tuesday afternoon. “The Board of Directors has agreed not to show up and oppose the waiver.”

But individual residents are still open to address the Clark County officials with their concerns about sound coming from the bulbous wonder to the north.

May declined to characterize residents’ messages in advance of the public meeting.

“Can just I say we reached an agreement?” May said with a laugh, then repeating, “The Board of Directors has reached an agreement with the Sphere, and we’re not showing up to oppose the waiver.”

Sphere officials take issues involving the community seriously.

Give him a buzz

Constable has been in the middle of these talks, representing Sphere Entertainment Executive Chairman and CEO James Dolan, the visionary behind the venue.

Constable’s official title is Executive Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs and Social Impact. In shorthand, he’s one step from the top of the company, reporting directly to Dolan.

But even as a high-level official, Constable is using an informal, old-school method of dealing with the sound issues as the two sides share the neighborhood near the Sphere and The Venetian.

When asked what happens if the Sphere stages an event that violates the waiver agreement, Constable quickly answered, “Let’s not talk about violations.”

But doesn’t there need to be some oversight?

“There does. We have reached an agreement that we both signed, so it’s not like a handshake deal,” Constable said. “And Larry and the board have my personal cell. I said, ‘If at any time, for whatever reason, you’re hearing sound coming from Sphere that you think is a bit too loud, call me directly. I’ll make sure that we calibrate the sound.”

Constable stresses this is a way to de-escalate and solve any potential problems in real time.

“We don’t need to get lawyers involved,” the exec said, smiling. “We can figure this out.”

A booming premiere

The “XO Audio” system on the Sphere’s Exosphere was premiered for the public during a July 4 event, highlighted by awarding the winners of the first XO Sphere Student Design Challenge. Constable headed up the initiative and Dolan gave a speech congratulating the Clark County students whose work has been displayed on the Exosphere.

But Sphere’s new sound system’s volume shook up residents at the Park Towers. Residents complained about the sound level and also absence of notification as the sound show premiered. The noise reportedly caused windows in Park Towers residencies to vibrate.

Last month, the Paradise Town Advisory Board voted 3-1 to allow the Sphere to exceed county noise limitations. The recommendations were actually more favorable to the Sphere — 18 days and 87 decibels and midnight as the cutoff point.

Those requirements were presented by Constable at the Paradise Town meeting, changes that were to the residents’ favor.

When to turn it up?

Constable only hinted at what types of events would be staged to use the heightened sound, which runs at about 65 decibels all day and night. The 85 decibels is like being near a blender, or industrial fire alarm.

“What I can tell you is, what happened on the 4th is a perfect example of the kind of events that we’ve contemplated,” Constable said. “Community celebrations that embrace all of Clark County, all of the Greater Las Vegas area, with kids and families and elected leaders.”

Not to mention the boom-booms on NYE.

“We haven’t made any announcements, but we could see doing something on New Year’s Eve as an event where we want to amplify sound, and choreograph it with fireworks,” Constable said. “There might be other celebratory-type dates. But look, we’re open 365 days of the year, and we’re talking about 12 times a year, maximum … We have worked through the accommodation, and they work for them and they certainly work for us.”

