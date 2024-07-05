89°F
Sphere dazzles Fourth of July crowds for a 2nd year — PHOTOS

Sphere dazzles Fourth of July crowds for a second year
A drawing made by a Clark County student is displayed on the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time, as seen from the Metropolis, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Sphere, seen on July 4, 2024. (screengrab)
Michelle Harrington, 18, giggles with a face full of face paint for the Fourth of July at the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A drawing made by a Clark County student is displayed on the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A drawing made by a Clark County student is displayed on the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A drawing made by a Clark County student is displayed on the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A drawing made by a Clark County student is displayed on the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A drawing made by a Clark County student is displayed on the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A young child sits on a pair of shoulders as he looks up at the Sphere while fireworks go off in the background on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spectators watch the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spectators watch the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A child stays cool by a misting fan as the Sphere displays a show on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A child stays cool by a misting fan as the Sphere displays a show on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Spectators film at the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students who won a contest to have their art work exhibited on the Sphere accept their awards at the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks go off on the Strip on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A spectator films at the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
July 4, 2024
July 4, 2024 - 9:26 pm
 
Updated July 4, 2024 - 9:48 pm

After the Sphere’s debut on the Fourth of July last year, the entertainment venue dazzled Las Vegas again with a new and improved Independence Day Exosphere show.

The Sphere also launched its new “XO Audio” and “XO Stream” technology during the show. “XO Audio” synched custom audio to content on the Exosphere that can be heard both onsite at the Sphere and on the Sphere’s new 24-hour livestream, “XO Stream,” available for anyone to watch on thesphere.com, according to Sphere Entertainment.

The Sphere’s showcased its Fourth of July show at 9:30 p.m. and 11:40 p.m.

