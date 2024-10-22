Stars shine at Jeremy Renner’s Las Vegas Strip event — PHOTOS

Jeremy Renner hosted several events in his first RennerVation Foundation “Fore The Kids” event over the weekend.

Jeremy Renner is up for the challenge, whatever it is. Over the weekend, the actor’s task was hosting several events in his first RennerVation Foundation “Fore The Kids” event.

We had poker, a welcome party, golf, bowling and an all-star shows. The charity provides opportunities for kids across the state in foster care. Renner bounded from event to event with the same zeal as his Hawkeye character in the Marvel Universe.

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m happy, I’m taking it all in,” Renner said in a chat at Saturday night’s RennerVation Foundation golf tournament pairings party at Juliet Cocktail Lounge at The Venetian. “We’re having success. We’re moving the needle forward, and we’re doing it right.”

Renner’s foundation benefits foster youth statewide. The film star nearly who was nearly killed in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day 2023 heroically took on Las Vegas.

Alongside his sister, Kym Renner, the celeb worked a schedule that included a poker tournament Saturday at The Venetian’s new poker enclave; the pairings party at Juliet that night; Sunday’s Heroes For Kids Golf Classic at Bear’s Best Golf Course; and bowling bonanza and all-star concert at Brooklyn Bowl.

The show featured performances by rock cover act Electric Avenue, also the night’s back-up band; Skip Martin, late of Dazz Band and Kool & The Gang; Richard Page of Mr. Mister, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick; hip-hop legend Rob Base (“It Takes Two”), Robin Thicke (the “Blurred Lines” hitmaker); Gavin Rossdale of Bush and L.A. rockers The Scarlet Opera.

Boosted by the concert, Renner is making a concerted effort to create a bond between Nevada’s southern and northern regions. This was the case for the RennerVation Foundation events, and also his vision to bring the film industry to the state.

“I’ve been in in Nevada for a long time, and I know there is a sort of a north-south sort of rub,” Renner said. “I’ve learned that when I’m in the State Assembly, and we’re talking about how to bring the film industry to the state and there is an old argument between the north and south and who gets what. I’m like, ‘It’s not the Civil War, guys. We’re together here.’”

Renner went on to say, “I’m all about uniting, creating opportunities and jobs for the whole state. It’s like with the kids, they all need the love.”

