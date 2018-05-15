Stevie Wonder to play 5 shows at Park Theater on Las Vegas Strip

Stevie Wonder’s most recent concert in Las Vegas was as headliner of Life is Beautiful in September 2015.

Stevie Wonder performs during the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Stevie Wonder.|Archivo

Stevie Wonder performs in concert during his Songs in the Key of Life Tour 2014 at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Stevie Wonder is bringing his song party to the Strip. He has even named it such.

The legendary singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist is playing five shows at The Park Theater on Aug. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11. The show is titled, “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music,” and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $69 (not including fees).

Wonder’s most recent concert in Las Vegas was as headliner for Life is Beautiful in September 2015.

The extended schedule is filling at Park Theater. Also announced this week is a three-show run by Widespread Panic on Oct. 26, 27 and 28. Bruno Mars returns for three shows July 25, 27 and 28. Queen with Adam Lambert is set for 10 shows from Sept. 1-22. Lady Gaga opens her extended residency at the theater in December.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.