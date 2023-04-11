Sting, wife hit a Strip (and strip) show

Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, took in the “Thunder From Down Under” male revue at Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur on Saturday night.

Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, are shown with the cast of the “Thunder From Down Under” male revue at Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur on Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Thunder From Down Under)

A Strip headliner has seen some headliners strip.

Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, took in the “Thunder From Down Under” male revue at Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur on Saturday night. The visit was after Sting’s show at the Colosseum.

Show reps described the couple’s visit as a surprise, so Styler’s onstage performance was unbilled. She enjoyed a lap dance from cast member (and Gold Coast, Australia native) Liam Black, performed to “Pillowtalk,” by the English singer-songwriter Zayn.

But if there were ever a time do cue up “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free,” this was it.

The couple posed for the requisite cast photo and were reportedly very friendly and happy throughout. Sting has been to several Strip productions (upper and lowercase), including “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace, “Atomic Saloon Show” at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, and “Fantasy” at Luxor.

That show is the production sibling of “Thunder,” in the MGM Resorts family. Lorena Peril sang, “Roxanne” that night among that show’s highlights. She’s now introducing the song by pointing to the middle of Atrium Theater and saying, “Sting was sitting right there.” But sadly, not on stage.

Collisions, of course

“BattleBots — Destruct-A-Thon” is building momentum while rebuilding robots at BattleBots Arena just east of Horseshoe Las Vegas. Executive Producer Tom Gutteridge told us after Thursday’s show the demolition production is now selling through Labor Day.

The exercise in demolition is hosted by humans Bill Dwyer and Steve Judkins, starring such robot icons as Witch Doctor, Kraken, Mammoth, Hypershock and Whiplash.

The show is also adding a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee, and increasing its Platinum Lounge seating capacity by 20 percent. A table of four goes for $770 (table service and comped snacks offered, along with the robotic violence). Standard seats start at $59, VIP tickets $125. These are popular seats, as Gutteridge explains, “You are in the front two rows, right in front of the carnage.”

The Earl of Vegas

The vaunted showman Earl Turner is the rare, if not only, artist to play Colorado Belle and the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Turner headlines Myron’s on Wednesday night. He played the Colorado Belle, a jewel on the Colorado River in Laughlin, in the late-1980s. In what would be a fortuitous turn(er) of events, the great showman was booked at the Mint when that was a destination hotel-casino. But the hotel closed, just before Turner could play there.

He took the gig at Colorado Bell a couple of years later, where then-Dunes entertainment director Karen Dorsey (on a weekend getaway in Laughlin) caught his show. That led Turner to the Dunes, and to Vegas, where he has since become a city favorite. His next performance is a tribute to Barry White, Babyface and Bruno Mars. A handful of tickets remain for a show that is always handful.

Know your Boe

Alfie Boe is a talent who needs a handle in VegasVille. Boe has performed at the 25th won a Tony as a cast member of Baz Luhrmann’s 2002 revival of “La Bohème” on Broadway. He’s also starred in “Les Miserables” 25th anniversary show in 2010 at 02 Arena in London, and also Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday party production at Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

But we are focused on International Theater at Westgate. We caught the first stretch of his show Saturday, where he performed “Viva Las Vegas” and “It’s Not Unusual,” and to hear an opera trained vocalist tear into those very Vegas classics was something special. Boe’s name just doesn’t ring a bell in town, and (of course) his show was up against a host of superstar headliners on the Strip, not to mention the many production shows in residency.

But Boe deserves a visit and a real shot here. I was just floored by the power of his voice, and impressed by his classic showmanship. Just know his name rhymes with “throw,” and not “Bowie.”

What works in Vegas

Sammy Hagar, who has already sold out his July 15 show Pearl at the Palms. Tickets were on sale Friday morning. Hagar is mixing is solo hits with Van Halen favorites, and there are a lot of fans of both out there.

Tease this …

A classic funk act is setting up for a series in a rockin’ Vegas venue. Groove or get out of the way, we say.

Cool Hang Alert

Giving some additional planning time for our friend Michael Grimm, playing Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza at 9 p.m. April 20.The “America’s Got Talent” champ has recently released “The Red Album.” No cover; guests must be 21 or older.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.