Super Bowl show takes over the Sphere

The Sphere will display Super Bowl content throughout the week, and be activated during the game.

An image of Sphere's Super Bowl week programming. (Sphere Entertainment)

Say this for the Sphere: It’s a baller.

The venue might not be shaped football, least not yet. But the bulbous wonder is glowing with images and videos for the Super Bowl.

The venue’s LED exterior, dubbed the Exosphere, will show off Super Bowl content throughout the week. Sphere Entertainment and the NFL annoucned the partnership Sunday morning.

The Sphere will also be featured in CBS Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl 58 on CBS and Paramount+.

Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas officially kicks off Monday. That event coincides with a rotatation of custom Exosphere content that will run throughout the week.

Featured in the ongoing show, according to a news releasue issued Sunday: A countdown clock leading up to Sundays kick-off, and and graphics highlighting the matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers. In celebration of Super Bowl history, Sphere will showcase all 57 Super Bowl rings, giving fans on the ground in Las Vegas an opportunity to pose in front of their team’s ring.

Throughout the game, content on the Exosphere will run live, in real time in response to action on the field. During the game, the CBS Sports’ broadcast will showcase Sphere. Both the Exosphere and the interior of Sphere will be featured as part of two curated moments in custom, one-of-a-kind videos filmed at the venue that showcase the capabilities of the Sphere’s 16,000-by-16,000 resolution interior display plane.

In celebration of Super Bowl LVIII, Sphere Studios created custom content that will run throughout the week. This includes, as part of its ongoing XO/Art program, commissions from legendary street artists to create custom art for the Exosphere that will run at various times this week.

In addition to custom NFL and Super Bowl content, some of the world’s largest brands will have advertisements displayed on the Exosphere throughout Super Bowl Week.

Suffice to say, officials are super-excited.

“We welcome Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas, which continues to reinforce its place as a destination for the biggest events in sports and entertainment,” Joel Fisher, executive vice president, Marquee Events and Operations for MSG Entertainment, said in a statement. His division oversees such marquee events for Sphere. “As a new Las Vegas landmark, Sphere is recognized worldwide for its dynamic visuals, and we’re proud to collaborate with the NFL on content that will captivate audiences both in Las Vegas and watching on CBS.”

“The Super Bowl and Sphere are two globally recognized brands, and together will showcase the power of this unparalleled digital canvas to bring fans together around Super Bowl LVIII,” said Guy Barnett, senior vice president brand strategy and creative development, Sphere Entertainment. “The custom Super Bowl-themed content our Sphere Studios team created for the Exosphere will surprise and delight fans, adding a one-of-a-kind element to the first ever Las Vegas Super Bowl, and to the game broadcast.”

“In the short amount of time since its opening, Sphere has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in Las Vegas and we’re thrilled about this collaboration in the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president, club business, league events and international at the NFL. “There won’t be a better place for the League and our family of official NFL partners to display their creative and message the thousands of fans descending upon Las Vegas for the biggest annual sports event in the world.”

