Superstar headliner to close hit Strip residency in December

The show has been a consistent sellout since opening July 2022.

Usher has announced his final 12 dates at Dolby Live at MGM Grand, running Nov. 3-Dec. 2.. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Usher has announced his final 12 dates at Dolby Live at MGM Grand, running Nov. 3-Dec. 2.. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Usher is done at Dolby in December.

The superstar headliner has announced his final 12 dates at Dolby Live at MGM Grand, running Nov. 3-Dec. 2.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program, along with Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale running 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets for the general public are on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 25.

The 12 performances going on sale are: Nov. 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25, 29; and Dec.1-2.

Dubbed “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency,” the show has been a consistent sellout since opening July 2022.

The decision to end the series actually ends a two-venue era for Usher. He performed 20 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2020 and 2021.

The Usher experieence covers the superstar’s 20-year career, including such classics as “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG” and “You Make Me Wanna…” Usher sings a medley from a a platform in VIP section, and moves through the lower level of the crowd in the 5,200-seat theater.

The R&B also laced up the rollerskates for the cover of City Girls’ “Good Love” and performed in a replica Magic City strip club from his days in Atlanta.

In one memorable performance, he brought his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicechea, to the stage last October, celebrating his 44th birthday.

Usher has toggled dates at Dolby Live with Bruno Mars, and also Silk Sonic. Mars himself announced Usher’s residency on Dec. 30, 2021, bringing Usher onstage and saying, “Usher is playing here next year, so get your tickets.”

Usher was featured prominently in the ABC News special “Black In Vegas,” in the network’s “Soul Of A Nation” series. He talked of his time on the Strip.

“They say you make it in New York, you can make it anywhere,” resident superstar who has also played the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip. “You make it to Las Vegas, you’ve made it for a lifetime.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.