T-Mobile Arena opening doors for Golden Knights fans for Game 4

A Golden Knights fan carries a Marc-Andre Fleury sign during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will be no sweat for Golden Knights fans on the Strip.

The team is adding a watch party on the Strip for Monday’s Game 4 of the Final at T-Mobile Arena. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. start, admission is free and the same security policies for live games inside T-Mobile will be enacted.

In a statement, the team said the party is on “a first-come, first-admitted basis until capacity is reached.”

The past viewing parties on the Strip have been held outside at Toshiba Plaza, where more than 3,000 fans have turned out for the Knights’ previous Stanley Cup Playoff games. The event inside T-Mobile is being presented as an “official” viewing party.

The T-Mobile party is an indoor option to the previously scheduled outdoor watch party at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. That event is also free of charge, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

The forecast high for Monday is 107 degrees. The record for June 4 is 109, set two years ago, the National Weather Service said.

Due to the above-normal heat, “we wanted to provide an indoor option for our official Game Four viewing party,” said Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz in a statement. “We have had fantastic turnouts at all our viewing parties throughout our entire postseason run. … We are grateful for the tremendous support from our fans and look forward to seeing a great crowd at The Fortress Monday afternoon.”

In the statement, the team said that those in attendance will have a chance to win some Knights prizes. The event will feature special appearances by Chance, the Golden Aces, the Knight Line presented by Drumbots and the Golden Knight. Concession stands inside the arena will be open.

