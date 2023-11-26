56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Taylor Swift not at Raiders-Chiefs; she’s in Brazil

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2023 - 2:04 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2023 - 2:13 pm
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in La ...
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

There was a palpable dearth of cutaways to Taylor Swift in a VIP box at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Swift was not at Sunday’s Raiders-Chiefs game. We had not expected her to show up anyway. But this is to tie a holiday bow on ongoing speculation she might high-tail it to Vegas to see her beau, Travis Kelce, block and catch passes against the Raiders.

Swift instead started the final leg of her Eras Tour in in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend. She instead was filling her date at the 43,000-capacity Allianz Parque stadium on Thursday and Friday night, and was set to play the venue again at 3 p.m. Pacific time Sunday. She would not have had time, even on a private flight, to make the 12-hour trip to Las Vegas.

The date in São Paulo was Swift’s first after a 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado died last week during a high-heat advisory at Swift’s show in Rio de Janeiro. At the time of the incident, Swift announced on social “it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” while canceling the next night’s performance.

Swift has appeared at Allegiant Stadium this year, selling out the venue on March 24-25.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
2
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
3
I-15 traffic into California backed up for 9 miles
I-15 traffic into California backed up for 9 miles
4
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
5
‘A good man’: Wife says man slain in parking lot had done contract work for CIA
‘A good man’: Wife says man slain in parking lot had done contract work for CIA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
Will Taylor Swift be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday?
Swift action: Chiefs-Raiders line, total move; Kelce props posted
Swift action: Chiefs-Raiders line, total move; Kelce props posted
Hip-hop legend in Raiders’ entertainment lineup
Hip-hop legend in Raiders’ entertainment lineup
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
Ed Sheeran, Martin Garrix share ‘Bad Habit’ moment
Ed Sheeran, Martin Garrix share ‘Bad Habit’ moment
Las Vegas entertainment venue abruptly closing
Las Vegas entertainment venue abruptly closing