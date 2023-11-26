Taylor Swift not at Raiders-Chiefs; she’s in Brazil

Taylor Swift was rocking São Paulo, Brazil this weekend, as Travis Kelce toiled against the Raiders.

There was a palpable dearth of cutaways to Taylor Swift in a VIP box at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Swift was not at Sunday’s Raiders-Chiefs game. We had not expected her to show up anyway. But this is to tie a holiday bow on ongoing speculation she might high-tail it to Vegas to see her beau, Travis Kelce, block and catch passes against the Raiders.

Swift instead started the final leg of her Eras Tour in in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend. She instead was filling her date at the 43,000-capacity Allianz Parque stadium on Thursday and Friday night, and was set to play the venue again at 3 p.m. Pacific time Sunday. She would not have had time, even on a private flight, to make the 12-hour trip to Las Vegas.

The date in São Paulo was Swift’s first after a 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado died last week during a high-heat advisory at Swift’s show in Rio de Janeiro. At the time of the incident, Swift announced on social “it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” while canceling the next night’s performance.

Swift has appeared at Allegiant Stadium this year, selling out the venue on March 24-25.

