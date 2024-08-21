The future is now: U2’s Sphere concert experience opens in September

“V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas” captures the band’s epic residency from September through March at the unique Las Vegas venue.

Bono referred to the cameras trained on the “U2: UV Achtung Baby” closing show at the Sphere in March and said, “Give the future a wave.”

The future is fast approaching. “V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas” opens Sept. 5. The latest effort from the Sphere Experience production series, “V-U2” captures the “U2:UV” show that ran from September through March. It is the first film to be shot in Big Sky video technology, the unique ultra-high-resolution camera system developed by Sphere Entertainment.

Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Presale info is at thesphere.com/inner-circle. The full performance schedule has not been announced. Darren Aronovsky’s “Postcard From Earth” is still running multiple times a day in the Sphere Experience roster.

The company emphasizes in its announcement of the project, “V-U2 does not just capture U2’s epic run at Sphere, it allows audiences to feel like they are at the live shows.”

The Edge and his wife, Morleigh Steinberg, directed the experience.

“The goal was to give the immersive movie goers as close to the live U2:UV concert experience as possible — and then some. I’ve never seen a U2 show. I’m so relieved I caught a great one,” The Edge said in a statement.

From Steinberg, “We knew all the tremendous capabilities of the technology, but we didn’t know what to expect from the process of making this film. The work became a true collaboration between band, artists, producers, and technology teams. The end result is a cinematic experience that transports viewers into the energy and beauty of the live show.”

According to Sphere stats, more than 700,000 fans from over 100 countries sold out 40 dates during the first extended live-performance series at the Sphere.

According to published reports, the show generated more than $244.5 million in ticket sales, averaging to $6.5 million and 16,500 tickets per show. The average ticket price from all shows exceeded $390.

Taken together, the U2 series stands as the third-highest residency run ever in Las Vegas, trailing only Celine Dion’s two productions at the Colosseum.

Platzman splits

Confirming what had been apparent for about 17 months, the fabulous drummer Daniel Platzman has left Imagine Dragons.

In a post from noon Wednesday, Platzman said, “after an incredible journey of over a decade, I will be departing the amazing band that is Imagine Dragons.” He expressed his “deepest gratitude to the band’s fans.”

Platzman said he is focusing on film scoring and composing. A band rep offered no additional comment. Platzman was not credited on Imagine Dragons’ latest release, “Loom,” issued last month. Front man Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon and bassist Ben McKee are the listed musicians.

Platzman had been on hiatus from Imagine Dragons since at least March 2023. His absence was noticed during the annual Tyler Robinson “Rise Up” charity gala that month at Resorts World.

Since then, “Platz,” as he’s known, has posted a series of video clips under the “Platz Cats” moniker. His disco take on the theme from “The Godfather,” which dropped in June, is especially inventive.

Maloofs are series-us

The Maloof family has heeded the call for Paseo Verde’s run at the Little League World Series. George Maloof confirmed Wednesday the Maloofs have donated $1,000 to help the team defray travel costs to the tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Vegas ‘Company’ connection

CJ Greer, who has appeared at The Composers Showcase as a singer for Keith Thompson compositions, is in the cast of the “Company” company at the Smith Center.

Greer is an off-stage understudy, covering the roles of principal characters Joanne, Susan and Sarah.

Greer is also the “Bobbie double,” in the illusion where central character Bobbie appears on stage in two places at the same time.

Greer established the musical theater program at Nevada-Reno four years ago. She says she is not a Stephen Sondheim fanatic, but loves the challenge of taking on this iconic production.

“What I really appreciate about his work, specifically, is just how challenging it is to deliver,” Greer says. “It really impresses me, being a voice teacher at a university, I’m constantly helping my singers learn how to sing more fluidly and expressively. And then I get into this production, and they’re like, stop that. I need you to just speak-sing. It’s all about being an accurate singer.”

Cool Hang Alert

Touring musician Ted Seblay, a sideman for The Killers during the band’s soaring residency at the Colosseum, headlines his own show at 8 p.m. Thursdays at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria. This show should be slammed, making access an iffy proposition. But we endorse more of this pairing.

